Gucci’s New Lifestyle Collection Adds A Luxurious Touch To Your WFH Set-Up

By Crystal Lee, Oct 13 2021 8:00 pm

Trust Gucci to incentivise how we furnish our homes. For Milan Design Week 2021, Gucci opened a whimsical pop-up stationery store on Via Manzoni 19 to present its first Gucci Lifestyle collection.

Fashioned after the traditional Italian stationery shop and inspired by a cabinet of curiosities, the Gucci Cartoleria is a magical space befitting of Harry Potter, littered with haunted curios such as flying notebooks, self-playing chess sets, endless bookcases, and micro-apartments for mice with Gucci furnishings.

Gucci Lifestyle
Gucci Cartoleria.

“When I was a child, going to the stationery store and finding pencils, pens, notebooks, games, meant bringing a dream into my daily routine,” says creative director Alessandro Michele. “They were fine, well-made objects that spoke of craftsmanship and that, though part of my everyday life, were able to give off a magical, mysterious and wonderful aura.”

 

To bring the Gucci Lifestyle collection to life, the Florentine House roped in Max Siedentopf, a familiar collaborator, to produce the campaign. Shot in Tuscany at Castello Sonnino, a 16th-century fortress built by the Medici family, the weird-and-wonderful imagery of the Gucci Lifestyle conveys bewitching, dream-like scenes where houses of cards are larger than life, pencils blossoms like flowers, and a game of backgammon is interrupted by a society of nails.

Think notebook sheathed in printed canvas, a refillable pen housed in a Demetra case, graphite pencils, glass-domed paperweights, a handcrafted dice set, sleeping masks, pillow, and satin silk pyjamas.

(All images: Gucci)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Crystal Lee

