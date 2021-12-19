7 Daily Habits Of Billionaires You Can Also Follow

Ever wondered what helps billionaires stay focused and at the top of their game? Well, it all starts with inculcating good habits in their day-to-day lives. From waking up early and segmenting their day into slots to stay most productive to exercising and maintaining a healthy diet, these simple routines of billionaires like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Oprah Winfrey may help you touch the pinnacle of success and become like them.

The importance of sleeping well and waking up early

A combined study published in 2011 by Wharton School and Fisher College found that people’s mood in the morning affects their productivity throughout the day. Successful entrepreneurs, including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett, prioritise rest and swear by seven to eight hours of peaceful sleep. Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter and Square, reportedly wakes up at five every morning, while Richard Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, rises at 5:45 am.

Research suggests that you can concentrate better when you are well-rested. Moreover, waking up early in the morning ensures you have some extra hours in your hands, before your day begins. In a 2017 interview, TV producer and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey told The Hollywood Reporter,“I have never set an alarm, I don’t believe in them. They are…alarming! I put the number in my mind and I wake up before that, usually between 6:02 and 6:20, because the dogs are trained to go out around that time. My first thought in the morning is, ‘Oh, I’m alive. Thank you!'”

Include physical activities in your routine

Similar to Winfrey, who meditates and exercises after waking up at seven every morning, The New York Times reported that Microsoft magnate and billionaire Bill Gates starts his day with cardio.

A study from 2018 stated that even 10 minutes of a light workout session will improve your memory and enhance productivity. As per a CNBC report, Dorsey meditates for one hour twice a day and includes a seven-minute workout in his fitness regime on days he does not walk to his office.

Map out your day

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk, a stickler when it comes to planning his day, revealed to CNBC that he schedules his activities in five-minute blocks. In an interview with the Economic Club of Washington, D.C., Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said that he makes it a point to hold high-IQ meetings in the morning. Making a solid plan by streamlining work will keep you on the right track and reduce chaos and stress. You can also go the Bezos way and determine which time of the day should be kept aside for tough tasks.

You are what you eat

The past year or so has completely shaken up our healthy routine and led us to seek comfort in junk and processed foods. However, a billionaire will think twice before making any such change in his routine. Spanx founder Sara Blakely shared her morning routine with The Cut and said that she avoids coffee at all costs. Instead, she drinks a smoothie made of frozen wild berries, dark cherries, kale, dates, cinnamon, spinach, cilantro, fresh mint, lemon, water, ice, chia, and walnuts. Consuming processed food has many downsides that include obesity and lethargy.

Be a bibliophile

During the nascent stages of his career, Warren Buffett used to read 600 pages a day. Even today, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway spends about 80 percent of his day reading. The more you read, the more you gain. When once quizzed about his key to success, Buffett said: “Read 500 pages every day. That’s how knowledge works. It builds up like compound interest.”

Spend wisely

Take cues from some of the world’s richest people who try to cut down their expenses. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook co-founder and CEO, has famously ditched designer suits on several occasions for his signature (and much cheaper) hoodie-jeans-sneakers look. According to The Independent, this decision also saves him a lot of time. Meanwhile, Buffett still lives in the house he bought in the 1950s, as per an Insider report. Moral of the story: spend only where it’s necessary, don’t give into whims.

Spend time with loved ones

Spending time with those who understand and uplift us help us power through difficult times. Virgin Group founder Richard Branson revealed in his 2017 blog that he makes it a priority to spend some time with his family in the morning. An 80-year-old intensive study by Harvard Medical School found that success depends more on healthy relationships than on any other factor. The simple act of saying “good morning” or sharing how your day went with a loved one can make you feel supported.

Main and Featured image: Thought Catalog/Unsplash