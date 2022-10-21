IKEA Collaborates with Swedish House Mafia

OBEGRÄNSAD, meaning “unlimited” in Swedish, is an unexpected collection of furnishings that is rendered in an equally uncharacteristically IKEA colourway – all black. Obergansad is the result of a collaboration with Swedish House Mafia.

The collection is built on the band’s insights about the needs of those starting up their music or creative career. “Since we were kids, we have valued IKEA’s approach of making things affordable and available for a lot of people. We used to find a creative way to make IKEA furniture to accommodate our teenage lives as creatives, so the collaboration’s purpose was formed around our own personal journey in life”, says Swedish House Mafia.

The iconic super-trio has a remarkable history filled with triumphant firsts and game-changing moves that have inspired future generations of producers, but also paved the way for countless dance artists to come. Moreover, they did it all with less than a dozen records to show and only one true radio hit. Adding design kudos to the list is equally impressive and they started from the most versatile colour ever used by creatives.

There is a profusion of things I use every day that are made by Ikea, the ubiquitous Swedish home-furnishings company. Three hundred and twenty-six stores in thirty-eight countries, IKEA sold $23.1 billion worth of goods in 2010, a 7.7-per-cent increase over the year before. During covid, the furniture maker saw its global sales rise by 6.6 % despite having stores closed during the prolonged lockdown. Its global omnipresence also means that this designer informs domestic life, our routines and our attitudes. When Ikea stopped selling incandescent light bulbs, we all became environmentalists. When they and their collaborators embrace black, we become everyday creatives ourselves.

Targeting everyone who values music experience at home and beyond: music fans, music producers, DJs, and all creators with limited means but unlimited creativity. Development of technology has enabled musical democracy, and the collection aims to support creative pursuits of the many people creating, performing, and enjoying music at home.

The collection consists of more than 20 smart home furnishing solutions for producing and performing music in the home setup – as well as solutions for listening to music and creating a relaxed atmosphere. The Obergansad shelving unit, the remake of KALLAX which is designed with an extra space for amplifiers and a higher unit, Obergansad desk with speaker stands and a pull-out shelf, as well as Obergansad stands for laptop, tablet and speakers. A mix of lighting — including ambient light in the Obergansad clock — and soft furnishings are essential for bringing the right mood and getting into creative flow. The rest of the collection includes LED work, wall and floor lamps, a clock; laptop, tablet, speaker and record stands; a desk, two options of shelving units, an armchair, four options of bags, including an accessory, a record and a laptop bag, rug and sleepers in two sizes, a throw and a cushion cover. Obergansad was conceptualised as an affordable collection with the classic black aesthetic and minimalist, sleek design that supports the technology and how it is used.