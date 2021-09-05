Spreading their love of quality silk and living, luxury bespoke home and lifestyle brand Silky Miracle has landed in Singapore. A brand renowned for elegance and modernity, they have set-up shop on Dempsey Hill. This not only marks Silky Miracle’s first retail boutique here, but also its Southeast Asian debut.

A brand renowned for its one-of-a-kind home collection, Silky Miracle’s new boutique aims to spread their love of quality silk and living. Located atop Dempsey Hill, the retail space is accentuated with a modern interior, taking design cues that draws on the elegance and splendour of the wide range of luxury bedding and loungewear artfully crafted with the brand’s finest silk.

Spreading across 1,851 square feet, the outlet features the seamless incorporation of silk to one’s lifestyle. This includes showcases of indulgent bedding sets, prized for their health-giving benefits and ability to regulate one’s body temperature, on full display along with plush home wear pieces.

Quality and craft are at the heart of Silky Miracle. Its luxurious, one-of-a-kind home collections designed by in-house artisans are crafted in 100% 6A-level top quality raw silk. Handmade by expert craftsmen to ensure the perfect consistency of all raw silk lengths used in every silk product by Silky Miracle.

Backed by years of research, the collections are designed for exceptional comfort, whilst combining modern lifestyle aesthetics with luxury and wellness. At Silky Miracle’s Dempsey boutique, customers will be able to view first-hand the extensive offerings from the brand.

Along with a range of timeless luxury bedding options, there’s also loungewear for men, women, and kids. There are also bespoke options available upon request. Guests also invited to customise their silk experience with embroidery of the finest Swarovski crystals on their choice of bedding and loungewear.

Ultimately it’s a place to discover one-of-a-kind home collection with the finest silk for the discerning life connoisseurs.

(Images: Silky Miracle)