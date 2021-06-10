As pioneers in the vacuum cleaner industry, Dyson is at the forefront of cleaning technology. They are continuously researching and engineering revolutionary products to make cleaning more of a lifestyle than a chore. The Dyson Omni-Glide is proof of that.

The Dyson Omni-Glide is their first omnidirectional vacuum. Its fluffy cleaner head floats on 360 degree stabilising castors, allowing it to move effortlessly in all directions. The castors’ height and placement are engineered to ensure minimal resistance (no more scratching floors!), whether you’re rolling the vacuum forwards, backwards or sideways. Their sealed ball bearings allow for a seamless change of direction and minimise build-up of any dirt. To ensure maximum surface area coverage, the two counter-rotating brush bars spin at the same speed for pick up.

Its new in-line format with separation system, motor, filter, and handle enable the Omni-Glide to lie flat to the floor—perfect for under sofas or between furniture. Despite this new capability, the machine does not lose any suction, and can efficiently suck up fine dust.

Not only does the Dyson Omni-Glide provide easy of manoeuvrability, but it also comes with three attachments for cleaning up high, down low and anywhere in between. They come rigged with a motorised tool that tackles hair and ground-in dirt from mattresses and upholstery, as well as an additional light pipe crevice attachment equipped with LED lights.

Manoeuvrable attachment in cars Omni-Glide Crevice tool Cleaning worktop surfaces 1 2 3

One of my favourite features has to be the easy and smooth bin emptying function. The quintessential straight, slim bin now comes with an ejection mechanism. It’s furnished with a rotary catch that drives out dust in one smooth action. To complete the cycle, a silicone collar wipes down the mesh shroud to drive out dust.

This almost-self-cleaning vacuum makes us worry less about the nitty-gritty. The ability to wash the bin, filter, brush bar and any other tools that do not have electronic components leave us with a machine that is clean and easy to maintain.

Finally, the power button is a new substitute for the familiar trigger. Vacuuming is no longer a tiring feat especially when we can swap hands while navigating obstacles without excessive bending or lifting of furniture.

The Omni-Glide runs for up to 20 minutes at a time, making it perfect for quick cleans. It’s now easy to swap the battery with the new click-in structure. Owners can remove and replace it at the press of the button.

It’s no surprise that Dyson’s range of technologies has made an impact on many a lifestyle. This cord-free vacuum is available in two versions: Dyson Omni-Glide (S$649), and the Dyson Omni-Glide+ (S$699) that comes with the light pipe crevice tool.

(Images: Dyson)