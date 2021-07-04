The corporate jockey spends approximately 40 hours per week in their desk chair, more so now as people cottoned onto the fact that working from the sofa was novel and comfortable for about 3 weeks during the early stages of the pandemic. Multiply “seat time” across 365 days and that works out to over 1900 hours of uncomfortable shifting and repositioning. Hence, it stands to reason that if such a large portion of one’s life is going to be spent in that chair, it better be a throne.

Cheaper, “flashier” (read: designer) chairs might look good but its ergonomics are questionable at best, even if they do feel comfortable. Without proper support for the contours of one’s body, extensive hours behind the desk, whether at work or at home (with default work from home arrangements) will exhaust you and leave contorted in physical discomfort. The Ergomeister FAEZ8ERG ergonomic chair truly represents a new way to live.

Real Ergonomics for Work from Home: Ergomeister FAEZ8ERG

While gaming chairs continue to dominate the headlines for their combination of attractive collaborations and growing sales volumes, premium office chairs like the Ergomeister FAEZ8ERG often go under-celebrated, providing functionality equivalent to its not-insubstantial price tag. Built with mesh over a “Steel Hard”Structure, the Ergomeister FAEZ8ERG is by far the most comfortable seat I’ve ever had. Unlike other competing models which tout “ergonomic” qualities, most of the time, these seats are built to look decorative rather than provide any true comfort. Case in point: how comfortable are you going to be when perspiration from your posterior is making your skin stick to the PU surface?

Form follows function, cutting a minimalistic silhouette, the aesthetic of the FAEZ8ERG boasts a functional elegance more akin to Star Trek’s Starfleet Headquarters in San Francisco: a solid, industrially polished aluminium base immediately denotes its raison d’etre for long hours of sitting. It may not be dressed in the usual adornments of its gaming counterparts, but its lack of “tackiness” is a sign of minimalist sophistication rather than the traditional presentation of geek credibilty.

Where the FAEZ8ERG excels is the trademark Air-Scape Mesh from Germany that allows for ventilation and prevents heat from being trapped between your body and the chair – avoiding the dreaded “butt sweat” scenario, making perfect for Singapore’s hot and humid weather. Comfort is not some nebulous sensation either but rather a dedication to the totality of well-being. The FAEZ8ERG has five articulating points: adjustable headrest, armrest, seat, backrest, and an industry rarity – precise lumbar control using the brand’s vaunted Lumbar Plus Technology. Indeed, the Ergomeister FAEZ8ERG was equipped with all types of features that I never knew existed or never knew I needed.

Enhancing ergonomic comfort, during the course of the pandemic, I never realised that all the neck aches and back strains were the result of overactive lumbar muscles because I was often tensed in a physically comfortable yet physiological inappropriate position for long stretches of Zoom meeting. On top of that, the felt upholstery was driving up my air-conditioning bills due to the lack of ventilation between the skin and the seat, becoming a vicious cycle of sweat accumulation in the seat and back cushions.

The broad base of the FAEZ8ERG and utmost stability, backed (no pun intended) by superior lumbar support and adjustable armrests that allow you to maintain a natural 90 degree elbow position, makes stretching and kicking back in between an unending flow of Zoom meetings a breeze. Bottom heavy, the Ergomeister FAEZ8ERG accommodates a variety of leaning and extreme seated positions (think legs raised on a desk) without ever giving you the sensation that you’re about to tip yourself over thanks to its low centre of gravity.

At S$899, Ergomeister’s newest offering isn’t the most wallet-friendly option, but it is without doubt the best option. Like some of the finest Swiss watches of our time, the FAEZ8ERG too is backed by an unprecedented 15-year warranty, hinting to the manufacturer’s trust in the peerless excellence and product build. It’s great for the home and even if you foresee yourself spending more time in the office post-pandemic, it’s the most important health and productivity companion you’ll ever need.

