Origin Hybrid Pro Mattress: Luxury Sleep Redefined (featuring an 8-layer technology)

Origin Sleep, based in Germany, is the company behind the Origin Hybrid Pro Mattress that promises an abundance of functionalities.

Mattresses. They are probably the most important bedroom essentials – with the ability to provide adequate support to your body and in turn, offer better posture whilst sleeping and a good night’s sleep (and/or afternoon naps if that’s your thing). Some mattresses even promise to relieve body aches and pain – which explains their exorbitant price tag. As technology continues to advance, mattress purveyors continue to innovate, affording the utmost comfort. Case in point: hybrid mattresses.

“Traditional mattresses are usually made from a single material like foam, latex, or pocket springs. A hybrid mattress combines the different materials into one perfect mattress. Many sleepers enjoy hybrid mattresses as they provide a more balanced sleep experience – with the softness and pressure-relief that comes from memory foam, yet still retaining the supportive firmness, motion isolation, and bounciness due to the latex and pocketed springs core. Hybrid mattresses are also more durable and have longer lifespans than traditional mattresses,” Origin Sleep, a German mattress brand, on the definition of a hybrid mattress.

One of the many iterations, the Origin Hybrid Pro Mattress is a fan favourite – rated #1 on Google and recommended by leading sleep experts. Ideal for all, including stomach sleepers, the latter stands out amongst the other mattresses thanks to its 8-layer technology. Here, quantity equates to quality.

“The Origin Hybrid Pro has 8-layer technology. No other mattress has our hybrid technology which combines some of the highest quality materials in the market into one perfect mattress. The Origin Hybrid Pro has gone through dozens of sleep trials, more than 10 different product tests and over 100 density changes before making it to market.”

At the top, the Polar Silk Tencel boasts a luxuriously soft and cool-to-touch quality while the proprietary Graphite Crystal Latex “carries heat to deeper layers, where [it] is released to the surroundings, keeping you cool to maximise deep sleep.” Underneath these layers, the HexaGrid Comfort Layer redefines ergonomic, cradling the joints to provide deep pressure relief – also complementing the Natural Wool layer that offers unrivalled comfort and moisture control. At the heart, an ErgoCoil Micro-Precision Springs responds to every movement while the gel-infused Cooling Cloud Memory Foam helps with regulating the temperature and movement absorption. The 7th layer, the 7-Zone ErgoCoil Support Springs, with springs coiled at different tensions, honours its name by supporting the body, head to toe. Lastly, the D-3 Edge Support makes getting in and out of bed effortless.

Anti-bacterial and hypoallergenic with an ideal firmness rating of 7.5, the 30cm thick medium-firm mattress has proven to be a competitive choice. With an express delivery option, a 15-year warranty, and a 120-night trial, you can rest assured with your purchase.

Do note that the mattress is pretty heavy; we suggest getting assistance with the installation.