Ruling Planet: Jupiter and Neptune

Energy Polarity: Yin/Feminine

Element: Water

Quality: Mutable

Anatomy: Feet

Metal: Neptunium, Zinc, and Bronze

Gemstone: Aquamarine

Colour: Ocean tones of blue, green, and teal.

Exploring the depths of the Pisces zodiac sign

Often called, “The Dustbin of the Zodiac”, Pisces is the oldest of old souls that’s lived through the entire zodiac wheel of life-incarnations (which begins in Aries) – and thus containing within them the baggage of all that karma they’ve accumulated.

This is perhaps why Pisces zodiac sign is known as the sign of compassion, because on a soul level men and women born in this sign have literally walked in every other sign’s proverbial shoes in past incarnations (possibly multiple times) and can empathise with every situation they’re going through. It’s also why almost all Pisceans, no matter how cynical, truly have a deep need to help those in need in whatever way possible, and are known to give their all, even if they’re unable to help themselves.

Ruled by Neptune – the planet of fantasy, illusions, creativity, and imagination – reality is their biggest bane. It’s not like they are unaware of reality – many have experienced the harshest of harsh realities and have lived to tell the tale – however, they prefer to see the world with rose-tinted Instagram filters.

Perhaps this is why many Pisceans are naturally gifted in or have a deep affinity for art, poetry, photography, theatre, cinema, music and dance, for it gives them the ability to escape from reality and create vivid worlds of fantasy where they can seek refuge. Many are often frequent travellers and indulge in regular weekend getaways from the drudgery of the week and all things practical – like paying bills and fixing broken sinks.

They secretly believe that everything will be okay in the end, and that all the chaos and confusion created by the sadness and ugliness of the world is just an illusion. However, sometimes, even they can’t cope with it, and all the art and beauty can’t seem to match up to battle the demons brought on by reality. This is when their escapism takes a deadlier route in the form of alcohol and other substances that ‘take the pain away’.

However, this is where Pisces’ traditional ruler, Jupiter – the planet of benevolence, good fortune, and overall luck – comes into play. No matter how deep a Piscean fish has dived into his or her murky ocean of darkness, Jupiter always manages to fish them out and take them to calmer waters where they can swim in peace. After all, they do have some major karmic brownie points on their side.

Love across the seven seas

Pisces truly needs to believe you have a good soul. You can be the most dangerous of dangerous criminals, the most insane of the deranged, the most ruthless of the cold – it won’t matter to the fish boy or girl you wish to attract. As long as, they believe you have a good soul underneath your unappealing exterior, they will love you unconditionally.

However, their definition of what a ‘good soul’ is can be a bit hard to understand, because it’s truly deeply subjective. A mafia don who regularly sends flowers to his mother could be a ‘good soul’. A conservative politician with stringent misogynistic policies that has a pet dog and donates time and money regularly to various animal welfare shelters could be a ‘good soul’.

This is why Pisces is called ‘the loser magnet of the zodiac sign’.

They truly believe in the transformative power of love, and that love – especially their love – can help a bad seed yield good fruit. Their patience and loving adoration of their mate knows no bounds and they will go to great lengths to keep them happy.

However, they’re not gullible. Far from it! Their natural intuitive abilities can see whether you’re a good soul or not. They can spot liars a mile away and will avoid you like the plague if their ‘spidey-senses’ tingle in the wrong way.

The problem is, many of the ‘good souls’ they fall in love with aren’t willing to let Pisces help them evolve. Unlike Virgo, who takes a lover like a personal project to change to fit their needs, Pisces truly wants their lover to be the best that they can be and it kills them when their lovers aren’t willing to do the work required. When they see that their love isn’t being given the respect it deserves, they slowly begin to slip away.

It’s rare that a Pisces is a dumper. They’ll often manipulate the situation so that their lover dumps them. They know many people are fragile and that they can’t stand being the dumpee – and so they take that role willingly. This can manifest in the form of commitment phobia, an inability to take responsibility for the relationship, infidelity (sexual, emotional, or mental), or an overall ‘I couldn’t care less’ attitude.

It’s not that you were bad. You just failed to live up to the image (however big the illusion and far from reality) your Piscean lover had of you in their heart.

Anyone who loves a Pisces is lucky indeed, because Pisces is the natural romancer of the zodiac sign. They’ll not only bring a sense of magical wonderment to your life but will make you feel good about yourself in virtually every way possible.

Sexually, a Pisces will naturally adapt to you and give you perhaps the best sex of your life. Pisces’ natural compassionate and charitable nature makes them derive more pleasure from giving pleasure than receiving it. Many feel guilty when they’re having too much fun, and thus turn to focus all their attention on you. However, take advantage of this, and they’ll be cold like proverbial dead fish.

Pisces Compatibility

Best Lovers: Cancer & Scorpio

Cancer & Scorpio Best Friends: Capricorn & Taurus

Capricorn & Taurus Polar Opposite, yet strangely similar: Virgo

Virgo Red Flags: Gemini & Sagittarius

Gemini & Sagittarius Mysterious Wild-Cards: Leo & Libra

Pisces Careers

The average Piscean isn’t materialistic – at least, not in the conventional sense. They love their comforts and their luxuries, but their more interested in how money can help them escape from ‘reality’. Thus, many a times, Pisces lives pay-cheque to pay-cheque as they spend on their myriad indulgences – parties, holidays, bath-salts and visits to the spa (they need a good foot rub every now and then), art museums, theatre shows, new fancy DSLR cameras, or even their Netflix and HBO subscriptions.

However, it’s important that a Pisces loves what they do. It’s rare that a Pisces will work a dead-end job (unless they have a more fulfilling hobby and need the job just to pay bills – in such cases the job perhaps is one which is changed every few months). If they don’t believe what they are working for is in sync with their heart and soul’s desire – they will turn lazy and despondent.

Everything they do, they’ll do it with their heart’s passion and devotion. This is why they often tend to gravitate towards work where they can express themselves creatively. Even Albert Einstein applied his unique flair of creativity to the fields of science and mathematics.

Pisceans detest nine-to-five routines and often prefer working in a more ‘freelance’ manner where they’re free to create their own schedules. They’re reckless with deadlines, but miraculously are able to pull off an all-nighter and get the job done with sheer brilliance. Rare will a Pisces turn in shoddy work – especially when they’re passionate about what they do.

They can’t stand the pressure of the responsibility of being ‘the boss’ and thus allow their employees way more freedom than most others. However, they are watching you and making notes whenever you’re taking advantage of their generosity. As long as, you get the work done in time and up to their standards and maintain a certain code of ethics, the Pisces Boss will forgive a lot.

In an ideal world, however, Pisces would love to earn a living where they have plenty of alone time and can work whenever they feel the passionate drive. If the work they do can make a difference in the lives of others – they’ll be happier. If there’s even a tiny hint of magic, spirituality, or anything esoteric – they’ll jump for joy.

Here is a brief list of careers best suited for Pisceans:

Actors, Artists, Photographers, Theatre Directors, Filmmakers, Writers, Poets, Singers, Musicians, Psychologists, Psychiatrists, Life Coaches, Counselors, Advertizing Executives, Graphic Designers, Animators, Marine Biologists, Healers, Psychics, Alternative Therapists, Monks and Nuns (spiritual escapism at it’s finest), Bartenders, Teachers, Philosophers, Hospital/Asylum workers, Prison Wardens, and anything having to do with the ocean, spirituality, and sleep.

(Main and feature image credits: Pexels/cottonbro studio)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India