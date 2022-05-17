Cool Down From The Heat With This Easy Five-Ingredient Tropical Fruit Popsicle

Everyone can agree that sweltering summer days simply call for frozen treats. If you find yourself constantly wishing you heard the ice cream truck approaching from a distance, you might consider a more reliable home-made summer dessert that is just as grab-and-go as a vanilla cone with sprinkles — but healthier! These 5-ingredient tropical fruit popsicles are your answer to icy cravings on hot summer days.

Made with frozen strawberries and mango, fresh lime, and agave nectar, these fruit popsicles are a thirst-quenching snack that will give you island vibes even if you’re making them in your Midwest kitchen.

What makes this popsicle recipe so luscious is that it uses coconut cream — which is the thick cream that separates from the water and rises to the top of a can of full-fat coconut milk when chilled. With its thick consistency and mellow taste, coconut cream gives the fruit popsicles a rich, smooth texture. So, do you’re taste-buds a favour and don’t skimp on fat in this recipe, please.

5-Ingredient Tropical Fruit Popsicle

Makes 6 fruit popsicles

Ingredients

1 (14-oz./396.8 gm) can full-fat coconut milk*

2/3 cup frozen mango

2/3 cup frozen strawberries

2-3 tablespoons agave nectar (maple syrup or honey also work, if preferred)

1 medium lime

Directions

Chill can of coconut milk in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours. Scoop the solid white cream from the top of the can, and place it in a food processor or high-powered blender. (You should have about a cup of coconut cream.) Set aside remaining coconut water from the can for another use. Add frozen mango, frozen strawberries, and agave nectar along with the juice from a quarter of the lime to the processor or blender. Blend on high until smooth. Taste and add more agave nectar to taste. Fill popsicle moulds evenly with the fruity mixture. Insert popsicle sticks into the moulds and freeze until solid; roughly 4 hours. When ready to enjoy, run the moulds under warm water for a few seconds until you can easily wiggle the popsicles free.

*Recipe note: If you don’t have time to chill the coconut milk to separate the cream from the water, you can also use 1 cup of room temperature full-fat coconut milk instead. Sub with 1 cup of light coconut milk for a low-calorie, albeit less creamy fruit popsicle.

Nutrition facts per fruit popsicle: 140 calories, 9.5g fat, 8g saturated fat, 14g carbs, 1g fiber, 12g sugar, 1g protein.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.