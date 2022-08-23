After an extended wait, Game of Thrones fans are now rejoicing with yet another series that expands the universe of the fantasy series.

Yes, we’re talking about the House of the Dragon, which dials back the storyline seen in GoT. Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. And to celebrate the arrival of House of the Dragon, Secretlab has unveiled a special edition gaming chair.

No stranger to the fantasy series, Secretlab’s latest joins the family of Game of Thrones-themed chairs from the award-winning gaming chair manufacturer. Thanks to its partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, the company has already released wildly popular House Stark, Lannister and Targaryen chairs, and the exclusive Iron Anniversary Edition chair, years prior.

This time around, the company has lifted the covers off the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 House of the Dragon Edition chair— a special homage to the Targaryens just in time for the launch of HBO’s House of the Dragon, the successor series to Game of Thrones.

HBO’s hit fantasy franchise has aired in over 207 countries and territories, culminating in record-setting ratings, and over its eight seasons, the show became one of the biggest and most iconic series in television history.

Having celebrated “The Iron Anniversary” in April 2021, which marked ten years since the first episode hit television screens, the Game of Thrones franchise continues to engage passionate fans and ignite audiences’ excitement with the next iteration, House of the Dragon. The new series stars Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

An Ode To The House Of Targaryen

This of course brings us to Secretlab’s brand spanking new chair. Built on the award-winning Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022, the House of the Dragon Edition is available in sizes Small, Regular and XL, in extremely limited quantities.

Embellished with elaborate dragon scale leather which was specially designed for the Secretlab House of the Dragon Edition, the chair is an ode to the Targaryens at the peak of their power in Dragonstone, the ancestral seat of House Targaryen.

Their sigil is stitched on the front and back of the backrest in intricate red and white embroidery with the regal silhouette of dragons outlined on its side wings, a fitting nod to the majestic creatures that marked the Targaryen dynasty.

This chair will be the latest addition to the Secretlab Game of Thrones Collection, which sold out within days at launch, and had pre-orders booked up for months after it was brought back by popular demand.

Fans can enjoy superior ergonomic comfort as they tune in every week to watch HBO’s House of the Dragon, which premiered globally on August 21 on HBO and HBO Max, and in Southeast Asia on HBO GO.

(Images: Secretlab)