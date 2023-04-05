If you’re a hardcore Marvel fan, then perhaps you may want one of these cool Marvel themed refrigerators from Samsung parked in your kitchen. Catering to the fandom surrounding the Marvel Comics and its Cinematic Universe, Samsung Electronics Singapore has unveiled the all-new Bespoke Marvel Collection, consisting of four action-packed designs.

These uber cool designs are exclusive to the brand’s Bespoke Refrigerator line, helping homeowners “power up” their kitchen’s décor. Samsung’s Bespoke range is catered towards consumers who want to truly personalise their kitchen space. However, this pop culture collab with Disney is a decisive step in a new direction as its features refrigerators decked out in Marvel superhero inspired designs.

The collection comes with a variant of 4-Door Flex, the 1-Door Flex, and the Bottom Mount Freezer, featuring fan-favourite characters including Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man. With a darker colour palette, the collection also blends well for homeowners seeking an ultra-modern and cool-toned aesthetic.

According to Samsung, the Bespoke Marvel Collection is not only for Marvel fans, but also homeowners who want to create a kitchen that is distinctive. The brand launched its Bespoke Refrigerators in 2021 and has since introduced new designs for consumers to choose from.

Among the releases are designs from local illustrators and design studios, winning designs from the #BESPOKEDesignedByYou contest. There’s also a Bespoke Disney Collection featuring beloved Disney characters, and Bespoke Wallpaper Collection with curated designs. Each collection adds to Samsung’s expansive line-up of refrigerator configurations and finishes, ensuring that homeowners are given a choice to embrace customisation, modularity and uniqueness.

The Samsung Bespoke Marvel refrigerator collection retails from SGD2379 and is available at selected consumer electronics retailer stores. View the entire collection catalogue on the Samsung Online Store.

(Images: Samsung Singapore)