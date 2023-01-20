Your ultimate guide to Chinese New Year 2023 in Singapore

From food to fashion, this ultimate guide to Chinese New Year 2023 in Singapore serves to help you navigate the Year of the Rabbit.

As with most celebrations, food takes centre stage during Lunar New Year. We look at special dishes, takeaway feasts, indulgent yu sheng, and where to get snacks like bak kwa and pineapple tarts.

If you need help with spring cleaning, our guide to organising, lucky colours, and feng shui decor will keep your home brimming with luck. Then look your best with the latest watches and shoes for Chinese New Year.

Keen to discover your zodiac animal? This explainer to the 12 Chinese astrological signs details their characteristics, how to find your element, and who you are most compatible with. See below for the full guide.

Special menus Scrumptious CNY feasts from set menus to à la carte dishes. (Image credit: Shangri-La Singapore)

Takeaways Take the work out of cooking at home with these takeaway CNY feasts. (Image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

Yu sheng These decked-out yu sheng feature luxurious ingredients from lobster to caviar. (Image credit: Man Fu Yuan)

Quirky CNY dishes Non-Chinese restaurants get in on the CNY action with these unconventional Lunar New Year meals. (Image credit: Canchita Peruvian Cuisine)

Bak kwa The best small brands that are serving up bak kwa as good, or even better, than the big boys. (Image credit: Jordan Lye / Moment / Getty Images)

CNY drinks From Year of the Rabbit packaging to a premium baijiu, here are the newest alcohol products to savour this Lunar New Year. (Image credit: Shang Yang Tai)

CNY snacks From pineapple tarts to nian gao, here are where to get the best snacks for Chinese New Year. (Image credit: Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel)

Lucky colours Just like food, colours can be prosperous too. Here are the shades you should be rocking this CNY. (Image credit: Yang Shuo / Unsplash)

Feng shui decor Tips on how to make the fortune flow smoothly into your home this Lunar New Year. (Image credit: Spacejoy / Unsplash)

Zodiac signs Discover what’s installed for your zodiac animal in the Year of the Rabbit. (Image credit: tatianazaets / Getty Images)

Where to travel Now that you know your zodiac, here are destinations that will mesh seamlessly your personality. (Image credit: Paul Szewczyk / Unsplash)

Luxury watches Countdown to Chinese New Year with a swath of newly released timepieces. (Image credit: Tag Heuer)