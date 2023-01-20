Home > Culture > Living > A Guide To Celebrating Chinese New Year 2023 In Singapore
A Guide To Celebrating Chinese New Year 2023 In Singapore
Culture

A Guide To Celebrating Chinese New Year 2023 In Singapore

By Jethro Kang, Jan 20 2023 6:00 pm

From food to fashion, this ultimate guide to Chinese New Year 2023 in Singapore serves to help you navigate the Year of the Rabbit.

As with most celebrations, food takes centre stage during Lunar New Year. We look at special dishes, takeaway feasts, indulgent yu sheng, and where to get snacks like bak kwa and pineapple tarts.

If you need help with spring cleaning, our guide to organising, lucky colours, and feng shui decor will keep your home brimming with luck. Then look your best with the latest watches and shoes for Chinese New Year.

Keen to discover your zodiac animal? This explainer to the 12 Chinese astrological signs details their characteristics, how to find your element, and who you are most compatible with. See below for the full guide.

Your ultimate guide to Chinese New Year 2023 in Singapore

shangri-la Shang palace Chinese new year 2023 CNY 2023 singapore

Special menus

Scrumptious CNY feasts from set menus to à la carte dishes.

(Image credit: Shangri-La Singapore)

chinese new year takeaway 2023 raffles hotel you Sheng pen cai Nian Gao

Takeaways

Take the work out of cooking at home with these takeaway CNY feasts.

(Image credit: Raffles Hotel Singapore)

best yusheng singapore Man Fu Yuan order lunar celebrations Chinese new year 2023

Yu sheng

These decked-out yu sheng feature luxurious ingredients from lobster to caviar.

(Image credit: Man Fu Yuan)

chinese new year 2023 canchita special menu year of the rabbit

Quirky CNY dishes

Non-Chinese restaurants get in on the CNY action with these unconventional Lunar New Year meals.

(Image credit: Canchita Peruvian Cuisine)

best bak kwa Singapore

Bak kwa

The best small brands that are serving up bak kwa as good, or even better, than the big boys.

(Image credit: Jordan Lye / Moment / Getty Images)

CNY drinks

From Year of the Rabbit packaging to a premium baijiu, here are the newest alcohol products to savour this Lunar New Year.

(Image credit: Shang Yang Tai)

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel cny goodies Chinese new year snacks 2023

CNY snacks

From pineapple tarts to nian gao, here are where to get the best snacks for Chinese New Year.

(Image credit: Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel)

lucky Feng Shui colours year of the water rabbit 2023

Lucky colours

Just like food, colours can be prosperous too. Here are the shades you should be rocking this CNY.

(Image credit: Yang Shuo / Unsplash)

Feng shui decor

Tips on how to make the fortune flow smoothly into your home this Lunar New Year.

(Image credit: Spacejoy / Unsplash)

Chinese zodiac animals. Twelve asian new year golden characters set isolated on red background. Vector illustration of astrology calendar horoscope symbols

Zodiac signs

Discover what’s installed for your zodiac animal in the Year of the Rabbit.

(Image credit: tatianazaets / Getty Images)

where to travel based on zodiac signs 2023 siem reap

Where to travel

Now that you know your zodiac, here are destinations that will mesh seamlessly your personality.

(Image credit: Paul Szewczyk / Unsplash)

luxury watches year of rabbit

Luxury watches

Countdown to Chinese New Year with a swath of newly released timepieces.

(Image credit: Tag Heuer)

Nike Air Max Scorpion CNY

In time for CNY, Nike drops their Air Max Scorpion in a seasonal-appropriate shade.

(Image credit: Nike)

 

 

Chinese Lunar New Year Chinese New Year 2023 Year of the Rabbit
written by.

Jethro Kang

