Thinking about giving your kitchen a makeover? The new line of appliances from V-ZUG may well provide the upgrades to elevate the most important space in your home.

Let’s face it, kitchens are the heart of the home. It’s the shared space where food is prepared and everyone gathers at. It is also often where guests are entertained, conversations happen and many memories are made.

In this period spending more time at home due to the pandemic, spaces like the kitchen should be functional and well designed to serve their various purposes.

Opt for quality, durable materials and equipment like those from V-ZUG, the trusted pinnacle of Swiss excellence in household appliances. The brand has been pioneering innovations in the kitchen and laundry room for over 100 years, and its latest generation of oven and steam cookers is no different.

As experts of marrying high performance with a minimal aesthetic, V-ZUG has launched the new Excellence Line of ovens and steam cookers, which won the 2021 Red Dot Best of the Best Award for Product Design – testament to V-ZUG’s state- of-the-art features combined with timeless design and an intuitive user experience.

Aesthetic Appeal

Based on a streamlined, uncluttered concept, the sleek and minimal Excellence Line appliances blend seamlessly into any kitchen environment. Thanks to the understated mirror glass surface, they reflect the colours, lighting conditions and textures of the surroundings so that they complement the space. In addition to V-ZUG’s iconic black mirror glass finish, the Excellence Line also offers new Pearl and Platinum mirror glass finishes to suit more kitchens.

Along with the new timeless colour finishes, the Excellence Line can also be fitted with a matching smooth and slender handle skilfully crafted from a single piece of anodised aluminium. The concave, ergonomic bar softens the exterior appearance of the appliance, and comes in coordinating colours with the mirror glass.

To keep the surface design even more minimal, the Excellence Line is also enabled with a new unique function called the AutoDoor. Users can simply press a button on the TouchDisplay screen to open and close the intelligent oven door – a handy feature in busy kitchens. The AutoDoor can also be activated to automatically open at the end of the cooking process to regulate humidity and heat in the oven. With this innovative feature, there is the option of doing away with handles for a cleaner, uncluttered look.

Top-tier Tech

On top of the elegant design of the Excellence Line that visually elevates a kitchen, the technology and functions of the appliances are also made for the modern home. The centrepiece of the new ovens and steam cookers is the revolutionary CircleSlider, an adjusting knob discreetly carved into the middle of the glass TouchDisplay. Replacing the dial knob, this digital dial makes controlling the appliances feel as natural as using a smartphone.

Users can simply slide a finger along the CircleSlider and it will detect this touch with extreme precision, helping to set exact values such as the temperature or duration. Each function or setting is displayed on the high-resolution colour display to inform users about the cooking process. Similarly, the user interface of the TouchDisplay is easy and intuitive to navigate with the option to choose between an app or list view, similar to tablets and other digital devices. Users can also save functions and settings as Favourites for quick access.

According to V-ZUG’s user experience designer Kevin Perlinger, the design team mapped out abstract user personas to create an interface that is specially catered to their lifestyle. “The design alone should tell me how it works,” he says. “A good product is self-explanatory, easy, logical, recognisable and doesn’t require an instruction manual.”

All the Excellence Line appliances can also be connected to a smartphone or tablet via the V-ZUG app, where users can select operating modes or recipes and send it to the appliance, as well as remotely check remaining cooking times and receive notifications when a programme is completed.

The Excellence Line is available for preview at V-ZUG’s flagship boutique at 6 Scotts Road, #03 – 11 / 12 / 13, Singapore 228209

This story first appeared on Prestige Online Singapore.