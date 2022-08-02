After the intense new moon, we’ve entered the month of August, right in the middle of Leo season. However, Saturn still is in retrograde, causing us to get ‘karmic kicks’ in the most unexpected places at the most inopportune moments. If that wasn’t enough, even Jupiter has turned retrograde, causing our dharmic path to go all ‘topsy-turvy’. Mars gets dangerously close to Rahu, bringing with it unexpected catastrophes – some accidental, some very incidental. However, do not fear for the stars have beautiful messages of hope that have been lovingly divined by the Tarot to guide us through these celestially heavy times. Check out your weekly horoscope for the first week of August here.

What the stars have in store this week:

Aries August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week for you to power through. This is not the week to run for cover or just take a backseat, but about showing your true strength when the going gets tough. It’s not about showing brute force, for that would be a sign that you’re falling prey to your base emotions. Moving with a calm and peaceful demeanour can be far more powerful than rushing through with rage and chaos. Just make sure your boundaries are firmly drawn, so that people don’t mistake your silence for weakness.

No matter what is thrown at you, keep your head high. Yes, you are allowed to be vulnerable, and have every right to break down and cry if you must. Just remember that after you’re done, wipe away your tears, stand right back up, and keep moving forward. True strength only happens when we’re able to express our emotions, along with what’s going on in our minds, without any traces of fear, guilt, and shame. Just make sure you don’t allow yourself to wallow in those weak moments. If need be, seek help to empower you to move on.

Taurus August 2022 weekly horoscope

This week you need to examine what you’re doing in relationships that keep them functional or dysfunctional. Take your time, there’s no rush. However, once you’ve figured this out, the next step for you will be whether to hold on to those relationships and really work on them, or just pick yourself up and leave for the sake of your own mental and emotional sanity. Beyond that if things are getting too hectic and chaotic within relationships, what’s the point of allowing that kind of toxicity to fester within your life?

Furthermore, it’s also important for you to see whether you’re maintaining healthy individual identity within the relationships you’re in, or have you morphed into a version of yourself that you don’t even recognise yourself anymore. If the former is your reality, then bravo – good on you. However, if it’s the latter, then you need to see whether the relationship can sustain if you bring out your true self. This is not just for romantic relationships, but other ones too. If they can’t accept you with all the aspects of your persona that make you who you truly are, then what’s the point of it all? Take all the time you need to ponder this.

Gemini August 2022 weekly horoscope

This week is your time to take a stand and not back down. You must realise that the ability to speak your truth is one of the most powerful strengths that a human being can have. If you use it, you can not only achieve great things, but also create a life that’s authentic and successful on your terms. However, if you unable to express yourself and speak your truth, then you’re basically giving away your power and inviting a life that’s not only inauthentic, but drains you off all your worth, and messes with your overall sense of self.

Remember that even if you ruffle feathers by speaking your truth now, in the long term it will definitely take you far, because you’ll actually discover courage that you’ve been blind to for so long. Beyond actually empowering yourself, you’ll also realise how authenticity is not something to hide or be scared or ashamed about. Being authentic will actually make you far more powerful, and it’ll help you not just suss out gaslighters and toxic individuals, but also stand up to them so that they stop messing with you and your energy field. This will enable you to navigate through life all the more smoothly.

Cancer August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week for creative experimentations. Whether it’s at work, or at home (perhaps even in the bedroom), or even out and about – it’s important that you allow yourself the freedom to try doing something new, or find a new way of doing things that have become routine. As daunting as it may be at first, you’ll be surprised that with a little patience and a spoonful of courage, you can master it oh so easily.

Yes, it is daunting to try something new. After all, moving outside of one’s comfort zone into the realm of the unknown and unforeseen is incredibly scary. However, you must realise life is truly lived beyond the confines of comfort. Sometimes we need these ‘shake-ups’ to snap us out of our ruts, and discover how much potential we truly have but were too scared to discover it due to us being crippled by our own fears and hesitations. Once you move beyond fear and start harmonising with the Universe, you’ll discover not only how beautiful the world is beyond a myopic scope of existence. Do not let fear cripple you. Transmute that fear into courage, curiosity, and creativity.

Leo August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week for you to keep level-headed. Yes, it is your season, and yes, it is important you celebrate it (especially if your birthday falls in this week). However, while it’s a euphoric feeling to fly off into the stratosphere filled with sheer jubilance, it’s equally important to have both your feet firmly planted into the ground. It’s important that you take your time making important decisions. Know that if people are forcing you in any capacity to do so quickly, it’s a major red flag. In fact, anyone forcing you to do anything against your will or if you even have the slightest doubt or apprehension about anything – take a step back!

It’s also important to open yourself to advice whilst making these important decisions. Just be sure that the people who advise you respect you, and you can trust them completely. The easiest way to do so is listen to your heart and body whilst receiving their advice. If your heart feels uneasy, or your body is reacting adversely (from cramps to pains, to even subtle unpleasant shifts), then it means that the advice you’re being given is not in accordance to your highest good. If your heart feels light, and your body reacts with a loving warmth, that means the advice is best! Just be sure to be able to differentiate between your heart’s decision or your ego’s stubborn will – you’d be surprised how many people confuse the two.

Virgo August 2022 weekly horoscope

Not every burden is yours to carry, Virgo. Neither do you have to be responsible for the burdens of those around you. Yes, a part of you equates love with how much you can be of help to others, but you must understand that by taking on the world’s problems, your shoulders won’t have the strength to carry your own. There’s a difference between lending a helping hand and being a doormat. The former makes us feel fulfilled and happy to have aided someone in need. The latter just leaves us feeling drained and completely embittered. Hence, do yourself a favour this week and unload the burdens that are breaking your back.

This is why it’s so important for you to not only draw firm boundaries that are respected by others (and yourself), but also to get comfortable with the idea of saying, “no”. It’s okay to say ‘no’ to the unjust demands of others on your time, energy, and efforts. That ‘No’ is your way of expressing to your ‘Spirit Guides and Guardians’ that you have stopped filling yourself with other people’s chaos and trauma and are willing to make room for ‘The Universe’ to send blessings of love, abundance, peace, and prosperity your way. If people get offended by your ‘No’, remember, that’s more a reflection of their own toxic entitled behaviour.

Libra August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week for you to be kind to your heart. This is a time for you to remember that at the end of the day, you are a precious child of The Divine, and you deserve all the love that ‘The Universe’ has to offer. However, rather than looking for it elsewhere, it’s important that you try to find it from yourself. On the surface level, it can be as simple as learning to be the best lover to yourself, by treating yourself the way you’d expect an ideal lover would treat you. However, on a deeper level, it’s more about having the courage to delve deep into your soul, including the dark scary places that you sweep under the rug whilst whistling a familiar tune.

Yes, this isn’t the most fun thing to do, but this deep introspection can actually enable you to not only learn to be honest with yourself, but also start the healing process for all those chronic traumatic wounds that have embedded themselves deep within you. This is a time to actually invest in ‘getting better’ not just on a surface level, but to actually dig deep into your psyche and release the past. Practicing forgiveness and gratitude is a good way to start, but it doesn’t just end there. This is a powerful opportunity to actually make wonderful evolutionary progress. If needed, take the help of a qualified professional therapist and/or healer.

Scorpio August 2022 weekly horoscope

Sometimes, life may seem like an endless balancing act of sorts where not only do you wish you had more pairs of hands to juggle everything you’ve got going on, but perhaps even an extra pair of legs to help keep you balanced on the uneven path that you tread upon. The question you need to ask yourself is – “Why am I even doing this?” Yes, that is indeed a loaded question; a major can of worms shall open up; there are chances that some of you may even experience an existential crisis for a moment or two. However, once you’ve realised the answer – you’ll not only be able to breathe a much-needed sigh of relief, but you’ll be able to create a more ‘balanced’ and ‘functional’ life.

There is a certain delicious thrill of living on the edge of a fast-paced whirlwind existence. However, you need to figure out if that thrill is worth more than your peace of mind. You have all the time in the world to figure this out – provided you have a moment or two to spare from your constant juggling. You see, when you’re too busy caught up in the ‘excitement of chaos’, you neglect your own health and overall well-being. There’s also a chance you forget who you truly are because you’ve morphed into someone you don’t even recognise anymore. Thus, it’s important you ask yourself that question above. Do not be scared of the answer. Embrace it. It’ll truly be an illuminating experience in the most transformational way.

Sagittarius August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week for you to channel your natural optimism and truly believe in your ability to do anything and everything you put your heart and soul into. Do not give into the temptation of negativity, for that can be quite enticing and strangely comforting. ‘The Universe’ wants you to power through that, and tap into your incredible recourses of light to revel in the brighter side of life. This way you’ll be empowered to not only pursue all your dreams and objectives with plenty of zest and vigour, but you’ll avoid getting derailed along the way in subtle, as well as, obvious ways.

This doesn’t mean that you ignore or suppress the negative emotions or energies. We must understand that the greater the light we shine, the greater is the shadow we cast. However, that shadow isn’t meant to be ignored. It’s meant to be acknowledged and embraced with love, for it is our greatest teachers, and enables us to become a better version of ourselves. The minute you are able to give it love, its power over you withers, and soon, it leaves on it’s own, letting you experience the pure joy of your light. Only when we pass through the darkness of the shadow can we see with utmost clarity in the light, and thus we can reach our goals with ease and with a greater level of awareness.

Capricorn August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week for you to just detox – physically, emotionally, mentally, and even spiritually – because the last few weeks have truly been ‘too much’ for you. It is important that you do so because if we allow toxins to fester within us too long, not only do we become ill, but our cells that keep regenerating and rebirthing get infused with that toxicity. From healthy and vibrant individuals, we become toxic cesspools that are constantly overwhelmed by everything around and within us – robbing us of the ability to think straight as well as leading us to make decisions that are wrong.

It’s okay to be emotionally overwhelmed. You don’t have to punish yourself for slipping up and giving into toxic patterns. It’s important that you recognise it in good time, and then take the actions to heal accordingly. Yes, it’s easier said than done, but sometimes we have to do the ‘difficult work’ in order to move past the obstacles. It takes effort to grab onto a piece of driftwood and swim to safety. If we don’t do so, we’ll just allow ourselves to drown. Remember that you don’t need to do it all on your own. There are many people willing to help you out along the way. All you have to do is ask – with an open heart and an open mind. You’ll be surprised at not only the number that’ll turn up by your side, but how powerfully they’ll help you rise back to the top of your mountain.

Aquarius August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week for you to tell the people you love how much you really -well – love them. No, you can’t just expect them to already know nor can you expect them to just understand your intentions based on your actions. Sometimes, you need to put your heart on your sleeve and expose it to those who truly love you. Why? Because that’s what’ll actually bring you two closer. That’s what’ll enable you to have loving relationships in your life. Most of all, it’ll actually make you a stronger person because you’ve displayed an incredible amount of courage to express what’s in your heart with absolute truth and honesty.

What’s the worst that can happen if you express your love to someone? Do they reject it? That’s okay! Then you can move on and make room for someone in your life who’s not only happily willing to accept the love you have to offer, but also offer their own in return. There’s nothing humiliating in showing our vulnerable side, nor is it shameful in any way to be rejected. The fear of the former prevents our hearts and souls from growing, causing emotional and spiritual stagnation within us, which eventually leads to toxicity building up within. The fear of the latter can actually cripple us in many ways, making it harder for us to achieve our goals and manifest the life that we’ve always dreamed of. Thus, to live a happy, healthy, and more fulfilling life – express how much you truly love the people in your life!

Pisces August 2022 weekly horoscope

Sometimes, we need to be our own knights in shining armour. As much as we love the fantasy of someone coming and sweeping us off our feet – we need to realise that it never actually happens. If you don’t believe me, think about the last time someone ever swept you off your feet – and then how long did it take before things took a dramatically toxic turn. Plus, we must understand that depending on others to make our life a brighter and happier place to be is a fool’s errand of sorts, because unless we’re happy from within and accept ourselves with all our flaws, nobody else can love and accept us.

Also, we must understand that no one can truly rescue us, especially when the prison we find ourselves locked within is due to our own choices and actions. By wanting to be rescued, we’re unconsciously giving up our own power, and thus we attract toxic individuals who not only happily take our power, but eventually use it against us, and gaslight us to the point where we lose sight of ‘reality’ and overall sanity. The good thing is, even if that happens, you have the natural ability to slip away and swim to safer shores (provided you want to). However, rather than go through all that, why not just be your own knight in shining armour?