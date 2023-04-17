Tarot is a means of divination, derived from the Latin word ‘divinaire’ which literally means the art of foretelling the future by interpreting energies. It is a pictorial system, with a divine message; it helps us to utilize the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to our questions. The pictures on the cards reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the paths of our life accordingly and to bring honesty, reassurance and clarity to a situation. Let us see the horoscope for 17 April – 23 April 2023 different zodiac signs.

There are many factors we cannot change but several factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards, used by numerous mystics and tarot readers for greater spiritual development and self-understanding by utilising their own energies, the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.

Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy, it is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge and spiritual guidance gain insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in India and across the globe.

Read on to know your April horoscope for this week

