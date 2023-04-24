Tarot is a means of divination, derived from the Latin word ‘divinaire’ which literally means the art of foretelling the future by interpreting energies. It is a pictorial system, with a divine message; it helps us to utilize the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to our questions. The pictures on the cards reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the paths of our life accordingly and to bring honesty, reassurance and clarity to a situation. Let us see what the weekly horoscope is for 24 April – 30 April 2023 different zodiac signs.
There are lots of factors we cannot change but several factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us guidance to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards, used by numerous mystics and tarot readers for greater spiritual development and self-understanding by utilising their own energies, the cosmic energies and the native’s energies to find solutions. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.
Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy, it is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge and spiritual guidance gain insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in India and across the globe.
Tarot is an intuitive practice with no fixed rules, each Tarot card represents an astrology planetary correspondence, and therefore the motion of planets affects the energies. Jupiter, the most benefic of all planets was combusted since 28 March. It is finally going to rise on 27 April. This will get lots of positive energies in the cosmos in the last week of April. The planet of communication, Mercury being combust and retrograde in this last week of April, may bring some negative results.
Your Guide To The Earth Signs Of The Zodiac: Taurus, Virgo And Capricorn
Which Zodiac Sign Stereotypes Are True And Which Ones Are Myths?
Read on to know the weekly April horoscope 2023
Jump To / Table of Contents
Career and Finance
The Ten of Cups Reversed, is the card for career and finance for Aries natives for this week. It signifies arguments and disagreements at work. Some conflicts of ideas and differences of opinions are indicated. The Tarot advice is to express your opinion and leave the decision to the decision maker. Take care of your finances.
Health
The Seven of Cups indicates overwork. Reduce your workload and concentrate on self-care.
Relationships
The Wheel of Fortune Reversed indicates that you can improve your relationships by being flexible. Embrace the change with your partner and family.
Career and Finance
The Hanged Man is the Tarot card for this week for Taurus sun sign people, indicating some uncertainty at work. Do not be impatient, take a break and let the matters get resolved on their own.
Health
The Knight of Pentacles is indicative of good health but suggests a sedentary lifestyle at the moment. Physical exercise is a must. You should include some outdoor activities in your daily regime.
Relationships
The relationship card is King of Cups Reversed, and it indicates disharmony. You will need to work on the mood swings. Patience and understanding will bring harmony to your relationship.
Career and Finance
The Two of Wands indicates choices in your career. You might have a new job offer, but the advice is to weigh all the pros and cons before deciding. Good finances are indicated.
Health
The Sun shows good health all the way. If recovering or recuperating, consider it done. You will be happy and energetic.
Relationships
The Page of Cups indicates emotional satisfaction and bliss. You might get married if you’re single. Happy times with family are also indicated.
Career and Finance
The card for Cancer natives is Moon Reversed indicating a lack of creativity. Do not rely too much on your colleagues. Try to relax mentally before taking any major career decisions.
Health
The Queen of Swords is the health card for this week, indicating stress and suppressed emotion. Your mother’s health might be causing anxiety. The best remedy for you is meditation and yoga.
Relationships
The Three of Pentacles indicates commitment and effort in a relationship. It’s a good time to strengthen your love bonds and a good time for singles to tie the knot.
Career and Finance
The Nine of Pentacles is the career and finance card this week for Leo natives. It indicates success and achievements. You may expect an increase in income.
Health
The Hanged Man Reversed indicates that you are facing some issues in life which are not health-related but are causing stress and making you feel dull and lethargic.
Relationships
The Two of Cups Reversed is indicative of discord and disharmony. You need to respect each other and be patient and understanding. Singles will feel insecure and unhappy.
Career and Finance
The Tarot card is the Queen of Wands, and they are the best cards for career and finance. Your performance will be excellent, and you’ll be winning accolades. Finances will also improve considerably.
Health
The King of Wands indicates good health. Loosen up a bit as life is beyond just work. Use your energies towards physical exercise and having fun.
Relationships
The Ten of Cups is your relationship card. For singles, it means marriage is on the cards. Some celebrations in the family are also indicated.
Career and Finance
The career and finance card for Librans is Page of Swords, suggesting certain delays at work. You might want a change of job. Upgrading your skills would be a good idea.
Health
The Swords are indicative of ill health and Three of Swords denotes some heart-related issues. It could mean emotional stress and disappointment.
Relationships
The relationship card for Librans is the Emperor. You need to discard your ego and show your emotions and affection towards your partner, family, and friends.
Career and Finance
The Nine of Swords is the career and finance card, which indicates overburden and work-related stress. Avoid unnecessary expenses.
Health
The Queen of Cups Reversed carries a warning to look after your health. Work-life balance is important. Healthy habits need to be developed.
Relationships
The Queen of Swords Reversed indicates strife among partners. Give space and work towards strengthening the bonds of love. Keep your communication clear with family and friends.
Career and Finance
The Six of Pentacles Reversed indicates misplaced trust. Do not depend too much on your colleagues. Self-help is the best. Try not to lend money as it is unlikely to be returned.
Health
Hierophant is the health card. It indicates that you should look after your health in a conventional way. If recuperating, switch to holistic medicines.
Relationships
The Seven of Swords is not a good card to get for a relationship. It denotes disloyalty and cheating. You need to be careful. Be open and frank.
Career and Finance
The Three of Pentacles indicates a good career progression. Some collaboration or partnership is on the cards which will be good for your career.
Health
The Queen of Wands indicates good health. You are positive and full of vigour and energy.
Relationships
The Ten of Wands indicates that you are overburdened with responsibility. Balance is the mantra for you.
Career and Finance
The Knight of Cups is the card indicating success relating to your work. There might be new opportunities for you. The week indicates good career and finances.
Health
The Ace of Cups in health denotes you should start looking after your health in a better way. Take care of your physical and emotional health.
Relationships
The Five of Swords in a relationship reading is not a good indication. Do not ignore issues and address them. Be open and communicative.
Career and Finance
The Tarot card for Pisces Sun sign is Two of Cups indicating a good bonhomie at work. It indicates stability at work. If you are getting into a commercial partnership, it will be very lucrative. The finances will be good.
Health
The Nine of Wands Reversed suggests that some health problems from the past might reoccur. Take care, concentrate on eating well, exercising, and meditating.
Relationships
The Ace of Swords indicates that you should discuss crucial issues and matters which bother you. Be honest about your concerns, and address your problems frankly rather than brushing them under the carpet.
Hero and feature image credit: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India