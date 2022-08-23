As Leo season comes to a celebratory end, Virgo season begins, bringing with it a powerful new moon, indicating a magical time to bring about new changes in our lives and transition into times of progressive movement ahead. The heavens above are turning chaotic as Venus opposes Saturn whilst on it’s retrograde path – causing us to face romantic karmic wounds in order to heal our hearts and move on to live a life of joy empowered by the magic of self-love. The new moon brings with it the mighty conjunction of the sun, the moon, and mercury – bringing with it opportunities to align our mind, emotions, and ability to communicate.

Let’s see what the stars have in store this week

Aries August 2022 weekly horoscope

Sometimes, we just have to take that leap of faith, because there’s no other choice. Of course, there are ample risks involved, and plenty of others who would love to give you their advice. However, at the end of the day, staying put may not allow you to grow, and if you cannot grow, how will you live the great adventure of your life? There’s a whole world out there filled with numerous opportunities. Even if they do come knocking at your door – eventually, you have to open the door to grab them. It’s your life to live, and the risks that come along the way are yours to bear.

Of course, we must remember that all our actions come with consequences. Thus, before you take such a leap, think of the series of events that’ll follow. Our actions not only affect us, but also those around us in subtle, as well as, obvious ways. This is why it’s called a leap of ‘faith’. Sure, there will be plenty of moments when that faith shall be tested. Unless you are fully confident in yourself, how will anyone else have confidence in you? Always remember that there are divine forces in the heavens that are on your side, ready to help. All you have to do is ask.

Taurus August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week for you to remember that unless you have both feet planted firmly in the ground, no action we take can have fruitful results. Of course, nothing is permanent, nor is anything going to turn out as perfectly as we wish. However, that’s where our own inner stability comes in handy. Unless we are sure of who we are, we can so easily be swayed by whimsical changes of winds, or even idle gossip and random opinions. Thus, it’s important we take inspiration from mighty trees like the oak, or pipal, whose roots are so deep and steadfast that the tree can grow tall and prosper magnificently.

Grounding and cantering exercises are your best friends this week. It can be something as simple as walking barefoot on the morning dew-covered grass, or eating a diet full of root vegetables in order to maintain a sense of inner stability. Daily meditations where you visualise roots growing from the soles of your feet and your root chakra (located at the base of your spine) – in a reddish gold colour – can also be quite powerful. Visualise those roots growing so mighty and deep that they reach till the earth’s core, from which powerful grounding energy flows up your legs and spine, filling your body with all the magical secure powers of the earth. Doing this regularly can keep you rooted, while still allowing you to grow and prosper. If nothing else, try spending more time in nature.

Gemini August 2022 weekly horoscope

Not all fights are worth fighting. Not all victories leave us feeling whole or even remotely ‘victorious’. This is a week for us to remember that our anger, when not channelled productively, can lead to disastrous consequences. Of course, we should always stand up for ourselves, and speak up whenever we witness injustices of any kind. However, there are ways to handle situations in a mindful manner without losing composure. Instead of flying off the handle – it would be good to just take a breath and ask yourself, “Is it truly worth it?” If it is, by all means, go ahead and voice your truth. If it isn’t, then just ‘Let it Go’ gracefully.

It’s also important to remember that not all bridges are worth burning. However, if situations, relationships, or even habits are taking a toxic turn, perhaps it’s time to cut cords. Doing so can be quite therapeutic – especially in cases where those bonds can’t be completely severed. To cut a cord can actually help us eliminate the build up of negative karmic ties, and can perhaps have a powerful transformative effect on all parties involved. If you’re unsure on how to do it on your own, a trusted (and qualified) energy healer can help you do so. However, if, in spite of all efforts, you’re still trapped in the quick sand of toxicity in those ties – then be brave enough to sever them completely. Keeping a forgiveness journal can be quite beneficial in healing karmic wounds – especially those that go back several lifetimes.

Cancer August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week for you to get out of your shell, and bask in the glory of the sun. Yes, sometimes it’s so wonderful to soothe ourselves in the comfort of our proverbial shells. However, there’s a fine line that separates self-soothing and maudlin brooding. The former is therapeutic and allows us to heal. The latter isolates and blocks us from accepting the truth of our situation – leading us to fall prey to prolonged spells of sadness. If you feel that coming on, please speak to a qualified mental health therapist to find mindful and empowering coping mechanisms. If that’s not an option, at least find someone with whom it’s safe to vent out all that’s plaguing your heart.

Sunshine, can have a powerful healing effect on us. It can actually energise our various internal and external systems, while also enabling to clear our mind, and finally gain much needed clarity. For some, a simple morning walk can provide all of the above with the additional benefit of cardio. For some, it might mean to take a much needed vacation spending time with nature. If neither is possible, then another option is a mindful yoga practice that includes multiple sun-salutations. Doing this can help us reap many benefits of sun, even on a cloudy day. Whatever you do, find a way to rejoice in the freshness of the outside world.

Leo August 2022 weekly horoscope

Dear Leo, it’s important to remember that happiness lays in our own hands. The more we depend on others for our happiness, the more fleeting it shall be. That’s because, in doing so, we give away our own power and autonomy – making us codependent and clingy. The minute we decide that we are responsible for our own source of happiness – that’s when we can life our lives filled with the empowering magic of joy. There’s nothing selfish, nor even remotely narcissistic about being in charge of our own happiness, joy, and pleasure. Those who disagree, essentially want to keep you trapped within toxically confining belief-systems. Don’t pay attention to them. You are your own moral compass, for you are a divine solar child of ‘The Universe’.

For some of us, perhaps this is a week where we have take ourselves out on numerous dates, and enjoy the pleasure of our own company. Even if you have numerous career and personal responsibilities, it’s very important for mental, emotional, physical, and spiritual well-being to carve out some much needed ‘me-time’. Personal time and space must never be compromised. Just an hour a day is enough to have a powerful therapeutic and empowering effect on our lives. And you deserve every second of it!

Virgo August 2022 weekly horoscope

This week carries forward the message from the past week, to be mindful of the words we use, and not to use them as weapons, but as tools to promote love and basic understanding. It doesn’t mean you have to be all sweetness and sunshine. It just means that you have to choose your words mindfully in a way that not only gets the point across, but also maintains the peace. It can be a tricky thing, but remember, sometimes a firm ‘no’ can be far more empowering than a million faux ‘yeses’. Boundaries are key. Maintain them well so that you can breathe and thrive, without turning them into suffocating walls that isolate.

Perhaps incorporating a mindfulness practice in daily life would be a good idea. Even if it’s just for 5 minutes a day, or an hour – it can have a powerful therapeutic effect on our overall health. Breath work and pranayama can be very beneficial this week. For some, it can be as simple as sitting down, closing eyes, and just focusing on the movement of our breath. For some, perhaps specific practices like Alom-Vilom, Kapalbhaati, or even Bhastrika (consult a qualified yoga teacher for this). It could also be doodling zentangles and mandalas and allowing ourselves to de-stress. Knitting can work wonders too. Whatever it is that keeps you calm and sane – indulge in it guilt-free!

Libra August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a week to start taking charge of all areas of our lives. Be it our career, finances, relationships or even our own happiness and peace of mind. This is a time for us to have our heads firmly placed on our shoulders and be decisive about our actions. True, the latter can be hard for the infamously indecisive Libra, who likes to take their time hemming-and-hawing the pros and cons of all life’s choices. However, now we do not have the luxury to do so. However, this doesn’t mean have to be ruthless about it. In the name of taking charge, don’t forget to maintain your poise and composure. However, when the moment calls for it, don’t be afraid to wield your sword – mindfully.

This week is all about discovering not only your personal autonomy, but to learn how to be comfortable with it and use it well with grace. It can be quite addictive to have this kind of independence, and sometimes that kind of power can go straight to head. On the flip-side, it can also be quite addictive to let others make decisions for us, and hand over responsibilities to others. Not that there’s anything wrong with delegation – sometimes it is truly needed. However, make sure you aren’t giving away your power to those less deserving. By taking charge of the reins of your life in your own hands – you have the power to navigate along your path. Just be sure not to rush through this journey.

Scorpio August 2022 weekly horoscope

There’s no shame in being ambitious. Nor should you feel any shame in believing you’re worthy of all the good things in life. Thus, why stop yourself from achieving any of it? You were born with all the potential to be successful, so why not make the most of it? Your talents, skills, and abilities are your gifts from ‘The Universe’. What you do with them is your gift back to ‘The Universe’. To leave that potential untapped and keep those skills and gifts unused, is not only a great diservice to yourself, but you’ll create unnecessary blocks to all the love, abundance, joy, and prosperity that ‘The Universe’ has to offer you.

There’s nothing wrong in putting yourself out there. Those who tell you to stifle yourself are doing so because they’re jealous and they fear your immense potential and power. Why should a lion pay attention to the opinion of jackals and hyenas? Can you imagine the chaos and turmoil that would ensue in the jungle if the lion is silenced? Similarly, why should you not proudly display your talents and skills to the world. You’d be surprised how many people could benefit with your talents and abilities. Be sure not to short-change yourself by undervaluing those gifts. Doing so will not only make others take them for granted, but it would leave you feeling disgruntled and resentful.

Sagittarius August 2022 weekly horoscope

This week is all about the choices you make. You have the power to choose whether to stay where you are or choose to make the much needed mighty changes. Don’t be afraid of the latter, for change is the only thing that’s truly constant within our lives. Yes, there can be upsets and upheavals along the way, but sometimes we need ‘shake up’ in order to have a fresh start. To remain passive and inactive will only cause you to stagnate, leading to bitterness and resentment to fester. However, that’s completely your choice to make. Do remember to make it mindfully.

It’s important for you to remember that you are being watched by powerful divine forces that are ever ready to guide, heal, and protect you whenever you need. All you have to do is ask for their help. Even if you’re of the sceptical sort and do not believe in any kind of divine higher power – know that you’ll still be helped when you ask for it. However, having faith in their power can truly make a mighty difference in your ability to be receptive to their divine guidance and assistance in times of need. Know that all the choices you make shall be protected by these divine forces. Just have a little faith.

Capricorn August 2022 weekly horoscope

This is a powerful week for you, Capricorn. For many of us, it could be that time where we reach a point of no return. Are you ready to cross it, or are you still holding onto the shackles of the past? This is not to diminish the power and impact our past has had on us. After all, we are where we are because of the choices and actions we’ve taken in our past. However, we must remember that the past is over now. Holding onto it all the more dearly will only cause us to be haunted by its demons. The more we do so, the more those demons loom over us, blocking us from experiencing the peace, joy, love, and success we were born to experience as part of our birthright.

The first step towards experiencing that freedom is forgiveness. Forgiving those who have harmed us, as well as, forgiving ourselves for all that has happened. Forgiveness isn’t for the benefit of others – it’s for our own sanity. To clutch onto past wounds prevent us from healing from them. Wounds – especially emotional and karmic ones – when left untreated, can fester, causing us to be forever trapped in endless toxic cycles where we’re unable to experience the divine beauty of the life. The first and most important step we must take is to decide that we truly wish to heal and that we deserve a joyful, loving, and prosperous life. Once that’s done, the rest of the journey becomes all the more easier. It doesn’t have to be a lonely one either. There are many who are willing to help us – in the world around us, as well as, in the divine realms above us.

Aquarius August 2022 weekly horoscope

Now is not the time to sit idly. This is a powerful week to get a move on and make powerful strides towards achieving all our goals and ambitions. Remember, you have all that you need to succeed, but that doesn’t mean you have to do nothing about it. Knowing your worth is half the battle, but moving forward ahead with your plans ensures victory all the more. It’s so important to realize that you truly are brave enough to take that journey. All that matters is that you have your goal clearly defined to the point that you can visualise it clearly – even if it’s with just your third eye.

Mystics of the ancient times always have stated that our third eye is the seat of all magic, and it’s far more powerful than the other two eyes. After all, if you had the ability to dream it, then it’s a given that you’ve been blessed with the ability to manifest and achieve it. All it requires is you to have unquivering faith in yourself and the Divine Forces of ‘The Universe’ that are excited for your success and are willing to do anything to make it possible. All you have to do is ask! Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness. It basically means you’re open to receiving all the blessings that ‘The Universe’ has to offer you – ensuring your success all the more.

Pisces August 2022 weekly horoscope

This week is all about knowing that you have all that it takes to be happy and self-sufficient. Instead of looking elsewhere, or being dependent on others – it’s so important to realise that everything you need is already within you. Thus, looking within can perhaps be the most rewarding experience for you. Yes, it can be scary too – especially if you have to face the darkness of your past. However, the more we give power to that fear, the more we give away our own personal autonomy to it, and thus we become ‘crippled by our past’. When we realize that we are brave enough to ‘face’ it, that’s when we regain our power to discover the ulimited potential buried underneath those layers of darkness.

It’s also important for us to remember that while doing this inner journey, it’s imperitave to maintain personal boundaries. Be mindful about the fact that there is a big difference between a boundary and a wall. Boundaries protect us, while still allowing us to breathe, grow, thrive, and most importantly – love. Walls on the other hand, keep us isolated, and block us from the world at large. Knowing where this fine line lays can make all the difference in our journey to self-love and self-sufficiency. Be sure not to cross it while mindfully respect your boundaries.