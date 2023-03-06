The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses them with magic. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. On that note, let’s check the March horoscope for this week ahead.
A powerful Full Moon graces us this week, symbolising the Indian festival of Holi – where the frost of winter officially ends, bringing forth the glorious warmth of spring with a festive celebration of colours. Mercury comes in as a peaceful mediator between the Sun and Saturn – allowing the two conflicting forces to maintain a civil truce. Jupiter and Venus remain in conjunction, bestowing abundance, joy, and prosperity all over. The Moon sits upon the fiery throne of Magha Nakshatra, allowing our emotional needs to take precedence. The stars have special messages for us that have been divined lovingly by the Tarot. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the year ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope.
March horoscope for the week ahead
This week is all about establishing your boundaries. As much as you love to jump into action and help anyone in need, you need to remember that it’s important to conserve and protect your energy. If you spend it all on others, what will you have to help yourself function? Considering your need to be the best at what you do – how do you expect that to happen when you’re all drained out over others? It’s okay to say ‘no’. There is nothing wrong with it.
Not everyone deserves to know the secrets to your success. Yes, to many, you hold an enviable position. Often at times, they may seek your mentorship and your advice on how to navigate through the world. Not to say that you shouldn’t be helpful – please do so – but leave room for them to figure things out on their own. Not all who seek your advice do so for noble reasons. In this competitive material world, many seek success by walking over those who open doors. Be discreet and use your intuition to filter the wheat from the chaff.
The time has come for you to come out of the cocoon of the old and embrace the wild unknown of the new. The past is now over, the worst has happened, stop living within the memories of it. Find ways to heal, forgive, and let go of the past, because there is a beautiful and magnificent future ahead of you. To access it, all you need to do is live in the present – one breath at a time. Besides, when we see a butterfly – we admire its beauty. We never think of what it looked like as a caterpillar.
There’s no point crying over spilt milk. We must remember that all that we have lost, was never truly ours, to begin with. As hard as it may be to come to terms with that, we need to realise that ‘The Universe’ has better things in store for us. Of course, it’s human to feel sadness over all that’s gone – but wallowing will only cause us to sink lower into our base emotions – sabotaging all the progress we made. Instead, give thanks for all that you have right now. Gratitude is a magical force that enables us to receive abundance, love, and prosperity.
This is a week where you need to keep a firm balance between your logical side and your emotional side. To be guided primarily by the former will cause you to operate almost robotically, robbing you of any joy in your day-to-day life. To let the latter rule your decision-making will cause you to be swayed by the whims and fancies of the energies around and within you – throwing you off-balance and inviting chaos to take over your energy field. Balancing the two can be quite a challenge, however, the key is to remember that when in doubt, choose the option that’s most peaceful and allows all parties involved to benefit.
When opposing forces are pulling at us in conflicting directions only two things happen. The first is, we remain stuck where we are – paralysed, unable to take a single step without chaos following. The second being, we get incredibly drained trying to balance everything, causing our internal harmony to get majorly disrupted – leading to us damaging ourselves mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. As much as we think we are master multitaskers, we need to remember that being in such a state of conflict will be severely debilitating in the long run. Thus, we need to choose one and abandon the other.
This is a week of ‘no holding back’. All systems are fired up to go, and you need to be strong enough to keep up with all the exciting and dramatic things that follow. Let’s face it – how can things be exciting without the deliciously chaotic dose of drama? Some of you may even get the urge to travel – please do so. You’ll be surprised at the opportunities that can come your way upon giving into this burst of wanderlust. Grab them without hesitation. However, be careful to look where you go – a lone loose pebble can cause us to trip and fall. I did mention there is going to be drama, didn’t I?
This week is all about finding a sense of comfort and protection from the crazy world out there. Keep those boundaries prominent and make sure they are respected by others, as well as, by yourself. That doesn’t mean you have to isolate yourself from the world around you. You must find a way to navigate through the world without ruffling too many feathers, as well as, keeping your emotional levels in check. It can be tricky, especially with the upcoming full moon of Holi. However, you need to trust your instincts and remember that you are being protected by the divine cosmic forces of ‘The Universe’.
When fortune’s wheel takes a spin, no one knows where it will land. The weak will take that landing position as a fatalistic one and let the rest of their lives be blindly determined by it. The strong will fight against it and make sure they have things done their way at no cost. The smart, however, will just take that as a springboard to leap to the next step towards fulfilling their goals and achieving their dreams. So, the question you need to answer are – are you weak, or merely strong, or smart enough to handle what fate throws your way?
This week, dear Capricorn, you have a plethora of opportunities that are going to be instrumental in your growth and evolution. This is a week for you to put yourself out there and shine brightly, because not only is the world in need of your glorious light but also because in doing so, you will be doing what ‘The Universe’ has destined you to do. The more light you shine on others, the more ‘The Universe’ will shower you with fortune, prosperity, and love – ever so abundantly.
Many a time, when we feel trapped, it’s usually because of the choices we have made. Sure, it may seem as though the world has barricaded us, forcing us to remain in a stagnant spot. However, this is where we need to remember that we need to take responsibility for our situation. All that we are at present is mainly due to the decisions we have taken in the past. The thing is the past is over. It’s gone. We have the present moment to start taking new (responsible) decisions and reshaping the course of our life.
Dear Pisces, a glorious full moon of Holi is gracing you this week, right in the midst of your magical season, blessing you with the power to take charge of your life in ways unlike ever before. Take hold of this power and wield it responsibly because even the most mundane things you do will have a ripple-butterfly effect that can play out through your future. Yes, that kind of responsibility can be quite daunting. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t have your share of fun. Just remember not to get too carried away. Balance truly is the key – but balance doesn’t always have to be dour and boring.
Zorian Cross
Zorian Cross specialises in eastern and western schools of mysticism and philosophy, and over the past 15 years, has established himself as a respected tarot reader, astrologer, numerologist, and psychic channel. Also a certified ashtanga/vinyasa yoga instructor and a multi-award-winning theatre artiste, Cross’ 2019 TEDX Talk focused on how the transformative power of pain, when channelled through art, can make the world a better place. Follow him on Instagram: @ajnajog