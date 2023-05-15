Tarot is a means of divination, derived from the Latin word ‘divinaire’ which literally means the art of foretelling the future by interpreting energies. It is a pictorial system, with a divine message. It helps us to utilise the cosmic energies, and the energies around us to find answers to our questions. The pictures on the cards reflect our thoughts, and understanding the pictorial message helps us to refocus and redirect the paths of our life accordingly and to bring honesty, reassurance, and clarity to a situation. On this note, let’s see what this week of May 2023 says when it comes to the horoscope.
There are many factors we cannot change but several factors influencing our lives can be controlled. Tarot offers us a guide to identify the obstacles in life and utilise the resources we have to overcome these obstacles. Tarot cards are an ancient deck of cards, used by numerous mystics and tarot readers for greater spiritual development and self-understanding by utilising their own energies, the cosmic energies, and the native’s energies to find solutions. Cosmic energies affect each individual differently, and being able to interpret their effect is a specialised job done by an occultist.
Tarot card reading is a form of cartomancy. It is categorised as an occult science where the practitioners with faith, trust, intuitive powers, knowledge, and spiritual guidance gain insight into the future by drawing out and interpreting the cards. The pictures on the cards represent different parts of life and show what the future holds. This method of divination has become very popular and recognised in India and across the globe.
On 15 May, Mercury turns direct in Aries, and Sun enters Gemini on the same day. Let us see what the week of 15 – 21 May has in store for different zodiacs.
Career and Finance
Seven of Cups is the card for the week. This card indicates lots of opportunities in career and business. You need to be careful before accepting any new offer. Be sure what you are getting in, remember all that glitters is not gold. You will get multiple opportunities to make money this week.
Health
Ace of Pentacles Reversed is your health card for this week indicating you need to work towards improving your health. Eating healthy and exercising are very important and necessary for you to enjoy good health. Recovery will be slow in case you are recuperating.
Relationships
Queen of Swords Reversed is the relationship card for this week indicating some strife in your relationships. It could be because of an older women’s interference. You need to respect your partner, and your family members as well.
Career and Finance
Seven of Pentacles is the card for career and finance this week indicating good opportunities and accolades. You will enjoy your success. You will be getting good returns from your investments. This is a good time to invest.
Health
The Emperor Reversed card indicates your neglect and carelessness towards your health. A lack of control and self-discipline is indicated. Eating healthy food and exercising is the way to good health.
Relationships
The Knight of Swords card indicates a lack of harmony at home. You need to build trust and understanding. If in a relationship, do not be in a hurry to propose. It’s best you take your time and be sure.
Career and Finance
The King of Wands Reversed is the career and finance card for you for this week indicating a lack of leadership qualities. In terms of finance, it is not going to be a stable week.
Health
The Eight of Cups indicates a negative and worrying thought process. Try and relax and do not overthink. Concentrate on cultivating good eating habits, meditate, and exercise.
Relationships
The Seven of Cups indicates distractions. Someone from the past might catch your interest again, and if single you might be in luck with options and choices. Spend quality time with family.
Career and Finance
The career and finance for Cancerians this week is Ace of Pentacles Reversed. It indicates instability in your career and business. You need to focus and put in more effort. Be prepared for financial emergencies.
Health
Three of Cups Reversed is indicative of overindulgence. The advice is to take out time for yourself and concentrate on cultivating healthy habits.
Relationships
Ace of Swords Reversed is indicating the start of a problem in your personal life. Some misunderstandings might spoil domestic harmony. Communication is the best way to clear all misconceptions and misunderstandings.
Career and Finance
The Three of Swords is the career and finance card for Leo natives for this week. This card is indicative of the end of problems at work. If you are facing any obstacles, they’ll come to an end this week. Financial crunches if any, will also ease out.
Health
The Ace of Cups indicates good health and vitality. It’s considered a very good card in terms of general health.
Relationships
World Reversed is the relationship card indicating boredom and stagnation in a relationship. You need to be more loving and caring and rekindle the spark. If wanting to break away let it be a clean one with no lingering.
Career and Finance
Page of Wands is the career and finance card for Virgo natives this week. Exciting new projects will come your way, and you will be at your creative best. You will enjoy success to the fullest. A comfortable time is indicated when it comes to your finances.
Health
Knight of Pentacles Reversed is indicative of neglect towards your health. Even though your health might seem okay at the moment, the advice is to pay attention to the physical and mental well-being of yourself.
Relationships
The relationship card is Six of Swords which foretells that you are going through a rough time in your relationship. You need to get away from this toxic situation.
Career and Finance
The Four of Pentacles Reversed indicates you have been extending a helping hand to your colleagues. It can also mean someone else is getting the credit for your work. It is good to be helpful but not at your own cost. Finances will be good but be careful against cheating and fraud.
Health
The World is your health card, and it is a promising card for healing. If you have been going through any health problems lately, they will disappear.
Relationships
Hierophant Reversed indicates some differences in opinion with your partner. It also indicates boredom and monotony in a relationship. It is time you plan something exciting.
Career and Finance
The card for this week is Two of Pentacles which indicates you will have your hands full – managing too many things. This card also indicates a lot of positivity.
Health
Queen of Pentacles Reversed is the health card showing that you are neglecting your health. You need to spend time exercising, meditating, and indulging in self-care.
Relationships
Knight of Pentacles Reversed is the relationship card showing a disconnect between partners. You need to try and spend quality time with your partner and family. If dating, do not rush to propose. Take your time to decide.
Career and Finance
Lovers is the card for you for the week indicating partnerships will do well. Any kind of collaboration is a big possibility.
Health
Ten of Pentacles Reversed is the health card that indicates the onset of a health problem. Getting a health check-up will be a good idea.
Relationships
The relationship card is Six of Wands. This is the victory card indicating a good time for relationships. Misunderstandings if any from the past will clear out and there will be harmony at home.
Career and Finance
Devil Reversed is the career card for you indicating you have bitten more than you can chew. Overexerting will shift the focus of things and your performance might be negatively affected. Some losses are also indicated.
Health
The Eight of Cups card is not an indicator of good health. You need to shift your attention to self-care. Focus on improving your health. Doing yoga and cultivating healthy eating habits are the best ingredients to improve your health.
Relationships
The King of Cups indicates a stable and lasting relationship. This card favours singles and indicates harmony with the family.
Career and Finance
The Chariot is the card for Aquarians, indicating good results. You seem to be determined and focused on your goal. Travel is indicated and it will be fruitful. The finances will be good too.
Health
The Seven of Swords indicates some health-related problems. Address them without delay. Take a second opinion, if you feel things are not moving in the right direction.
Relationships
The Wheel of Fortune is the relationship card indicating you will enjoy good relationships. Misunderstandings if any, from the past will get cleared and you will enjoy peace and harmony. A very good time to slip the ring on the finger for singles.
Career and Finance
The Ten of Wands suggest you need a break. Try to break the monotony. Financially, a struggle is indicated between balancing your expenses and earnings.
Health
Knight of Pentacles is the health card and is a favourable card for health reading. You are conscious about healthy eating and exercising. You just need to follow your timetable religiously.
Relationships
Nine of Pentacles indicates good relationships. You will enjoy marital bliss and a harmonious relationship with your family. Singles will enjoy their romantic endeavours.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India