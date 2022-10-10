This week begins with a powerful full moon that shall have a massive impact on our individual, as well as, collective destinies. With the moon passing through the North Node’s (Rahu) shady clutches, and narrowly escaping Mars’ fiery embrace – we might experience a major emotional roller coaster on an individual, as well as, on a global level. However, you don’t have to worry, for the stars have special messages for us. The Angels have blessed these messages so that we may make the most of the week ahead, and be filled with love, light, and hope. Here’s the October horoscope for this week.

Weekly October horoscope

Aries October horoscope

This powerful full moon week is all about learning to prioritise what’s important. A lot of things can be accomplished once you’ve mindfully organised all tasks based on their importance, as well as, how urgently they need to be done.

Also it’s important that you remember that you have a life outside of work. It’s vital you give priority to your friends and loved ones because they help make life all the more brighter. After all, all work and no play, makes Aries a dull ram. It’s no fun playing by ourselves, but always remember, ‘private me time’ is equally important and should be prioritised.

Taurus October horoscope

Walk away from the drama, Taurus. You definitely don’t need it – especially during this full moon week. Yes, you are the strongest shoulder for others to cry upon, and yes, you are the wisest when it comes to giving soulful practical advice. However, this doesn’t mean that you allow the drama to suck you in and be expected to clean everyone else’s mess.

Drawing clear and distinctive boundaries is perhaps the biggest act of self-love you could possibly do. When you respect your own boundaries, those who truly love you will do so too. In the case of those who don’t – just walk away!

Gemini October horoscope

Dear Gemini, stop focusing so much on what you do not have! Obsessing over it won’t make it yours. There’s a big difference between having goals and having an unhealthy levels of longing. Why conjure up so much stress and anxiety over something (or someone) that isn’t meant to be?

Such behaviour is bad for us not only in the obvious ways, but it’ll also blind us to the opportunities that are ours for the picking. By constantly staring out the window yearning for lost causes, you won’t be able to hear opportunity knocking on your door, thus creating major abundance and prosperity blocks in your life. Practicing gratitude is a good place to start.

Cancer October horoscope

It’s important for us to remember that we can only give when we have enough for ourselves. There’s no nobility in starving ourselves so that another can eat. It’s not selfish to satisfy your own needs before thinking of others. Let go of all that guilt – it’ll do you no good!

Generosity is not a bad thing at all, but it shouldn’t come at the cost of your own well being and peace of mind. A line should always be drawn on the amount you can give without losing yourself in the process. Those who love you, will understand and respect you all the more for drawing this boundary. Those who don’t – well, why bother giving anything to them?

Leo October horoscope

It’s time to move on, Leo. There’s no point crying over spilled milk, nor is there anyway we can go back in time and undo and edit our past. Real life can’t be photoshopped and Instagram filters don’t help make our memories all the more pleasant. This is a powerful week for you to place blinders of progress on, and keep on moving ahead by building a future of your dreams.

Yes, it’s easier said than done, and yes, life will try to pull you in opposing directions, delaying your progress all the more. However, at the end of the day, you need to ask yourself, are you in the driver’s seat of your life journey or on the passenger’s side? You have the power to steer yourself towards the path of your highest good. Don’t fall for a deceptive detour along the way!

Virgo October horoscope

Dear Virgo, you have everything you need in order to be successful. Even if the world around you sees you with nothing, you have the ability to utilise every possible resource at your disposal. You are, and always will be the most self-sufficient power hustler of the zodiac. Don’t let the narrow view of others diminish you.

It’s also important that you remember that you are worth far more than you give yourself credit for. True, that inner critic that gnaws away at your head can be a powerful force, but you are far more powerful. Using negative reinforcement will never let you shine the brightest you possibly can. A simple word of kindness to yourself can undo a million negative voices.

Libra October horoscope

Sometimes, the best thing we can do is to not do anything at all. At times, it’s wise to just sit back and watch the drama and let things fall into place on their own. You’ll be surprised how often that happens. That’s not to say that one should be passive and let life pass us by. It’s more about learning to pick our battles and not waste our energy on things that don’t deserve it.

Yes, sometimes we just wanna get in there and slap some (common) sense into people who are making such super obvious mistakes. However, it’s not really our responsibility to teach them. They’ll eventually learn things on their own – mostly the hard way, that’s their journey. Yours is the journey of prioritising your own inner peace and mental health above all else!

Scorpio October horoscope

As much as we enjoy doing things our way or the highway, sometimes it can get incredibly overwhelming in more ways than one, causing severe stress on our physical, mental, and spiritual health. It’s okay to ask for help. It’s okay to invite others to collaborate on things.

The more you have faith that they’ll do a good job, the more you’ll be pleasantly surprised. Asking for help doesn’t make you weak. It’ll in fact make you stronger because you’ll have more time on your hands to rest and recuperate, as well as, give you the bandwidth to take on more lucrative opportunities. Make sure to express gratitude and give due credit to those who’ve helped along the way.

Sagittarius October horoscope

It’s high time you celebrated life, Sagittarius! By that, I don’t mean to randomly party and get wasted. To celebrate life is to express gratitude to ‘The Universe’ for giving you this life in the first place, as well as, to thank your friends and loved ones for being by your side and supporting you along the way. Lord knows you’ve put them through the ringer, so give them some much needed love.

Part of celebrating life is to also forgive the past, and those who have been a part of it. Even if you’re not in touch with them anymore, forgive them in your heart for all that they’ve done. It can be incredibly hard, but in doing so, you’re liberating your soul from being harmed by unresolved pain and sorrow. To be free of that will allow you to live a life worth celebrating!

Capricorn October horoscope

What are you running away from, Capricorn? Don’t you know that the more you try to run away from something, the more it’s going to haunt you relentlessly? Running away never solves anything. The sooner we learn to face it, the sooner we’ll make peace with, and thus – the sooner we’ll be able to be at peace with ourselves.

Distracting ourselves by charging into something new won’t do us any good. The past will still loom behind us like a mighty shadow, and whatever it is we try to pursue, will be tainted in one way or another. Even if by some miracle we find a success, it’ll just be fleeting and unrewarding. As scary as it may be, face whatever you’re trying to escape. You’ll come out a stronger and more powerful person.

Aquarius October horoscope

Let go of your judgments, Aquarius! People are complex emotional beings, and they can’t always see eye-to-eye with you. Yes, you may have the best advice for them, and surely if they follow your advice, they can be happier individuals. However, it’s their journey – not yours. Try as you may, you don’t know really know where they’ve come from or where they truly wish to go.

It maybe hard to take a backseat and accept views that are narrower than yours, but at the end of the day, everyone is unique, and not everyone will see and perceive the world the way you do. Don’t get riled up about it. You can’t change someone’s mind, nor can you change how they view and experience life. All you can do is be empathetic and give people the freedom to be who they are. Higher powers will judge them for their actions. It’s not your job to do so!

Pisces October horoscope

Dear Pisces, it’s time for you to establish your authority. You deserve to be here, and you have every right to live an autonomous life. Do not give away your power just for the sake of making peace and pandering to the needs and desires for others. Your needs and desires have as much value, and are completely valid. Embrace them, and make sure they are met to the level they deserve!

It’s important that you see yourself as someone worthy and powerful. If you don’t, it’ll be hard for others to see you in that light. Establish your boundaries well, and ensure that your voice is heard. You don’t need to change yourself to please others. The way you are, is perfect as it is. Own it with pride, and allow yourself to live authentically with love.

