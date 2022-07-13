This week, we are greeted by a powerful Full Moon that’ll create incredible psychic and emotional waves across the world – affecting not just us humans, but also the various forces of nature – especially of the water element. Saturn’s retrograde continues, as does its effect on our karma, whilst Mars and Rahu (the north node of the moon) continue their battle, causing us to shift in strange and sometimes uncomfortable ways that can potentially throw us completely off guard. However the stars have beautiful messages that have been lovingly divined by the Tarot – reminding us that we all have Angels and an entire team of spiritual guides and guardians that are willing to help whenever we ask them.

Let’s see what they have to tell us this week: July 11 to July 17

Aries July 2022 horoscope

This is a powerful week for you to expand your horizons. The time is ripe to not only learn new things, but also update your existing skills so that you have a competitive edge over others. With your natural ambitious spirit, you have it in you to turn an arid desert into a lush green field. However, it’s important that you remember that in order to achieve this, one requires adequate time and a lot of patience. Putting too much pressure on yourself to achieve the impossible can lead to burn out and an overall dissatisfaction with the lack of progress.

Remember, good things come to those who wait, and you have far too much pride to serve people a half-baked cake. Learn as much as you can, and remember that nothing is a waste of energy, as long as your vision of the end results is crystal clear. Do not shortchange yourself, cut corners, or act rashly. Just remember that you have it in you to achieve whatever your heart desires. Make sure that it’s your heart you’re listening to and not your ego. The latter always leads to a downfall, but the former allows you to rise back up and thrive.

Taurus July 2022 horoscope

Boundaries is the theme this week. You have to remember that establishing boundaries is important, because doing so is a powerful act of self-love. When your boundaries are in place, you protect yourself from unrealistic and selfish demands of others on your time and energy. That doesn’t mean you must isolate yourself from others, for boundaries are meant to protect, not insulate. However, when it comes to toxic people, habits, and environments – make sure you do not hesitate to cut them off – especially if being around them is debilitating to your physical, spiritual, emotional, and mental health.

It’s important to not rush into things until you have complete clarity. If there’s even an iota of doubt, firmly demand (with love) an explanation and ensure that all your uncertainties are addressed. It’s important that you don’t stubbornly hold onto your beliefs. Keep an open mind when hearing new ideas, but only bend your will until you’re one hundred percent convinced. This way, people will know that you mean business, but at the same time, you’re not closed-minded and are willing to try new and fresh approaches.

Gemini July 2022 horoscope

You must remember that no matter how big a protection field you create around yourself – you are being watched by all. Whether it’s well-wishers or jealous haters, your every move is being scrutinised. No, this doesn’t mean you have to be paranoid. It only means that you need to detach yourself from all expectations – especially lofty ones that you put upon yourself. Negative reinforcement is indeed crippling, but focusing solely on the positive can make one complacent, and perhaps even fuel an ego that’s already being pandered to.

You need to do what’s right for you, and what serves you best in both the short and long term. You are the only one who has to walk miles in your own shoes. Make sure you choose comfortable ones and that the journey you choose to embark upon is a rewarding one. Rather than worrying about being watched, why not give them all a show that they’ll enjoy? Even if they laugh at you, make sure you’re the one laughing your way to the bank. Do not let the fear of external scrutiny paralyse you. Rather, use it as a source of motivation to live your life to the fullest.

Cancer July 2022 horoscope

Right in the middle of the week, we are greeted by a powerful and mighty full moon. Yes, there’s no denying the fact that it will affect your emotional state – perhaps even stronger than those around you – however, you have a choice to either drown in the stormy ocean of your feelings, or ride the waves like a skilled surfer and enjoy the ride. Yes, it can be hard not to wallow when we’re emotionally overwhelmed by everything that’s going on around us or within us. However, it doesn’t mean that we have to be a victim of it. Thus, this full moon, take an observational stance with yourself. Pay attention to changing moods and energy levels, and when you feel the ground beneath you begin to shake – ask yourself – why is it happening, and what’s actually causing you to feel, as well as, react in this manner.

For some of you, it may be a good idea to journal throughout the week – perhaps even make it a regular practice that’ll serve you well throughout your life. Whenever you find it hard to verbalise your feelings, or understand what’s going on – write it out. You’ll be surprised how easily you’ll be able to arrive at healthier ‘solutions’ that’ll help you cope during this time. If journaling isn’t your thing – then try having objective conversations with your inner self that are more exploratory in nature. For all you know, this might kick start your healing journey – or take your existing one to the next level that’s far more proactive and empowering.

Leo July 2022 horoscope

This is a powerful week for you to learn to ‘let it go’. Whether it’s toxic relationships, situations, habits, or even patterns – have the courage to cut the cords and move on with your lives. You are far too fabulous to be caged up by circumstances, and there’s so much light within you that demands to shine, instead of being swallowed to appease lesser beings that get burned by the radiance of your soul. There’s no point punishing yourself for the shortcomings of others, nor should you feel guilty about things that aren’t your fault.

Once you master the art of detachment, you’ll gain a whole new level of freedom and personal autonomy. Your own new found personal illumination may enable you to make the most of your life, as well as, inspire those around you to do the same. Also, you must remember that life is something that’s meant to be enjoyed to the fullest. Rather than being bogged down by the pessimistic and myopic views of others, allow yourself to revel in the joys of life. Let everyone else focus on the individual trees, while you can bask in the glory of the entire forest. After all, you’re mighty lion – you rule the jungle, not the other way round!

Virgo July 2022 horoscope

Honour your independent spirit this week. Remember, you have all that it takes to be a self-made individual that’s not only worthy of life’s biggest successes, but is also incredibly deserving of it all. Yes, you’ve worked hard, so why not enjoy the fruits of your labour? Hard work isn’t something that should scare or intimidate you. In fact, more than just a hard worker – you are a smart worker – with enough moxie and spirit to strike gold while everyone else wanders around in misleading circles. However, success means oh so much more when you can share it with the people you love. That doesn’t mean you give it all away! It merely means that you do not compromise the generosity of your spirit, and prevent yourself in helping those in need. After all, you are the sign of service. Bringing benefits to others is how you feel best about yourself.

Thus, use your success and all that you’ve gotten to not only uplift yourself, but to uplift those around you, as well as, those who come to you seeking your help. A mighty and benevolent king uplifts his subjects, but he doesn’t give away his entire kingdom in order to do so. Similarly, do not sacrifice your self-worth and self-respect in order to give others a boost within their lives. Also, you accumulate excellent karmic goodies through your service and overall helpful nature.

Libra July 2022 horoscope

Dear Libra, why must you damage yourself by fighting battles that aren’t really worth the effort? What is so important about being right when all it does is damage your emotional well-being in the process? Of course, it is important to have principles and uphold them – but if doing so is causing more sorrow than joy – perhaps it’s time to rethink our strategy. In extreme cases, we might have to repair (or even change) the foundation of our thoughts and overall belief systems. This can seem incredibly daunting, but at the end of the day, a house (or even a structure of life) can only be lovingly sustained if the foundation is strong. Such a house becomes a home that provides protection and allows us to grow, instead of becoming a prison that isolates and hampers our evolution.

Needless to say, boundaries are important, and establishing them may perhaps be the greatest act of self-love that you undertake – especially during the period of the full moon. However, the motive behind them is also equally important, for when we create boundaries out of the need to gratify our ego – we just create a prison cell that entraps us with our demons – literal and metaphorical ones. Yes, you don’t have to agree with everyone, nor must you comply with everything that’s happening around you. However, if not doing so is severely hampering your peace, then perhaps it’s time to wonder if we are truly in the right and everyone else is wrong – or if we’re just being stubborn and obstinate for the sake of being so? That being said, don’t be gaslit in the process of trying to ‘keep an open mind’.

Scorpio July 2022 horoscope

This week, until you have all the facts, please refrain from making major life decisions. Yes, sometimes life demands that we act swiftly without getting too emotionally entangled. However, it’s always wiser to make informed decisions after careful (and loving) thought, instead of a rash decision based on the whim of our ego. The latter will only cause us to crash and burn. Even if it does happen, remember, you’re karmically blessed to bounce back up and thrive like a phoenix rising from the ashes. That doesn’t mean that you willingly allow yourself to burn every single time.

Make sure the ground you stand upon is a stable one. Be sure to look where you step, so as to avoid falling down random holes or tripping over loose pebbles. No, you don’t have to be paranoid about it – just be mindful. For those of you starting a new chapter, or ending an old one, make sure that you have a proper plan of action before you leap ahead whilst being emotionally driven. Being in touch with and honouring our emotions is a powerful thing, but we mustn’t compromise our logical and practical side. A firm balance needs to be maintained so that we can progress and evolve in a wholesome manner without any debilitating short term and long term consequences.

Sagittarius July 2022 horoscope

This is a powerful week for you to broaden your horizons and expand the vision you have of your life. Now is not the time for small thinking. Nor should you limit yourself based on the myopic views of others who are too scared to experience life to the fullest. Rather, this time should be used to ponder parts of the world (and life) that you haven’t yet explored, and then figure out a way to conquer them valiantly – with love. This is not the time to wallow in the setbacks of the past, nor will it do you any good to cry over spilled milk.

One could say that we should be content with what we have and derive satisfaction with all that there is. Yes, there is wisdom in that, but for you – there’s still so much to see and do. Why stop yourself now, when there are powerful divine forces that are encouraging your growth and evolution? It’s only when we open ourselves to new experiences that life becomes a joyful adventure. It’s only when we are brave enough to step out of our comfort zone that we overcome our fears and become well-rounded individuals. However, just be sure not to get too obsessive with this that you mess up the things in your life that are lovingly sustaining you.

Capricorn July 2022 horoscope

Be brave, Capricorn, because this week is a powerful one to not only take charge of your life, but to also be brave enough to speak your truth and not apologise for it. Once you have the courage to let go of your fears that are paralysing you from discovering your true potential, you will realise how truly limitless you are. You just need to get out of your head, and stop that inner critic from harshly judging you and making you feel belittled. Easier said than done, but you must understand that you’re far too harsh on yourself. By holding onto that harshness, you’re not doing yourself any favours, but instead you’re hampering your own growth.

If you need, please take the help of a trusted therapist or healer to help you heal the damage all those years of extreme self-criticism has done on your system, so that you can be empowered to re-vitalise yourself and charge full speed ahead in the pursuit of fulfilling all your goals and ambitions. You have the power within you to not just climb mountains, but to also move them in accordance to your will. It’s about time your realised it, and found ways to access it and use it to your advantage – and for the greater good.

Aquarius July 2022 horoscope

Patience is the key this week. We must understand that all good things truly do come to those who wait. However, that doesn’t mean that you have to sit around and mope. This time of ‘waiting’ is a powerful one where you have the opportunity to reflect on your past actions, understand the lessons that you need to learn based on the reactions received, and eventually, apply those lessons within your life. ‘The Universe’ wants you to know that not only are you worthy of success, but that you deserve it. Use this time to address any fears you may have related to failure and success, which are basically two sides of the same point.

Great success comes to those who have successfully failed in the past. Read that line over and over till it’s etched within your mind. Failure isn’t the end of the world. As cliché as it sounds, it truly is a stepping stone to success. There’s not a single successful individual in the world whose path to glory wasn’t filled with potholes of failure. There are many out there who could benefit from all that you’ve learned. Learn more, and keep sharing it in the best way that you can. The more you help and inspire others – the closer you’ll get towards all the success that ‘The Universe’ has to offer.

Pisces July 2022 horoscope

This week, dear Pisces, take that mighty leap of faith. After all, the greater the risks, the greater the reward. Yes, there is a chance you may fall with a thud. Perhaps you may break a few bones down the way. However, bones will heal, but a broken spirit can sometimes be irreparable – and our spirit breaks when we get far too comfortable in our cocoon of conformity and banality. That’s not to say that we shouldn’t take precautions or weigh all our options as we stand at the precipice of our destiny. However, eventually, if we wish to live a full and eventful life – we’ll have to jump. Only do so when you have complete faith.

In order to have that strong faith, we need to have absolute trust – not just in ourselves, but also with ‘The Universe’. You must believe that not only are you a divine child of ‘The Universe’, but that you have an army of divine beings that are there to help you whenever you need them. All you have to do is ask for that help! Asking for help is a very scary thing at times, but when you finally muster up the courage to ask – you’ll be surprised by how willingly and powerfully you’ll get all you need.