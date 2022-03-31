World’s First NFT Marriage Certificate Allows Couples To Get Married In The Metaverse

Saying I do in the Metaverse is now made possible thanks to Closeup.

The oral care brand of Unilever, has introduced the world’s first NFT marriage certificate allowing couples to officiate their union in the Metaverse. Although it may seem like a clever marketing ploy, Closeup has championed closeness for over 50 years. The brand has always believed in the freedom to love and has continuously inspired couples of all kinds to get closer, untethered from self-doubt and external prejudice.

Many couples are still denied the right to marry due to their relationships. These include couples of inter-racial, inter-caste, inter-faith and same-gender relationships, many of which are still unacceptable in the eyes of key institutions.

This month, Closeup will enter the metaverse and inviting couples to break free from real-world constraints to celebrate their union in Decentraland. Now couples can enter this 3D virtual world powered by blockchain technology and commemorate their relationship.

Love In The Metaverse

The ‘Closeup City Hall of Love’ is an immersive virtual experience where diverse couples can ‘mint’ their very own NFT marriage certificate and immortalise their love on the blockchain forever. They can create their avatars, explore, and interact with their very own wedding officiant in the space. The experience will include a proposal and end with the minting of their NFT certificate, celebrated by friends and family.

“Our foray into the Metaverse with Closeup City Hall of Love is another initiative to build safe spaces that celebrate equality and inclusion and inspire people to act on their mutual attraction,” explains Gaurav Datta, Global Brand Vice President of Closeup. “It is free from self-doubt and judgement, so they can experience closeness on their terms,”

Although NFT marriage certificates are not legally binding in any country, nor do they hold legal power under the laws of any country, the experience still matters to some couples. “For us it is valid,” shares Neil and Jad, the first couple united at the Closeup City Hall of Love.

“It is important that we normalize relationships like “ours” in every pocket of society. We are very happy to be one of the first couples to experience this and share this moment with our friends.” Moving forward Closeup hopes to inspire lovers, spark conversations, and ultimately pave the way to create change for a future where the right to marry is equal for all just like their City Hall of Love in the Metaverse.

(Image: Closeup)