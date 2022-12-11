2023 is Year of the Rabbit. According to the Chinese Zodiac, also known as ‘Shengxiao’, we are all assigned a powerful animal – ‘Shuxiang’ – based on the year we are born based on the Luni-Solar calendar that has close ties with Chinese philosophy.

Legend has it that the Great Jade Emperor – Yu Di – ruler of the heavens, wanted to devise a way to measure time. So, he organised a race, where he challenged all the animals to cross the mighty river. The first twelve, would not only earn a spot on the calendar and zodiac, but would also be the guards of his heavenly realm.

Thus, these 12 animals represents the cycles of the Chinese zodiac – the rat, the ox, the tiger, the rabbit, the dragon, the snake, the horse, the sheep, the monkey, the rooster, the dog, and the pig.

Year of the Rabbit 2023

The year of The Rabbit is one where the sacrifices of the past are rewarded generously. All the seeds of effort we have sown shall finally bear fruit whose sweetness is determined by the purity of our heart’s intent. Gamblers and stockbrokers find an extra ounce of ‘good-luck’ this year, for the year of The Rabbit is a rewarding one for those willing to take risks. Owing to rabbit’s being also a fertility symbol, this is also a powerful year to not only start new business ventures, but also, be beneficial for those looking to have children, as well as, for artists to get inspired and move in new directions.

Let us see how the Year of the Rabbit will turn out for you, based on your Chinese zodiac sign.

Chinese zodiac sign: Predictions for 2023