EDM fans, you’ll want to take note of this.

Renowned British-born Norwegian artist, DJ and producer Alan Walker is set to perform in Singapore this year on 9 September 2022.

With borders opening up, the Singapore concert scene is opening up again, we’ve begun seeing many artistes ink dates across the region as part of their world tour. For Walker, the first stop of his new WalkerVerse tour will be held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo Hall from 7pm onwards. The Faded artist is set to perform a set that’ll take concert-goers on an immersive journey that will uncover a new side of the dance music pioneer.

(Image credit: @alanwalkermusic via Instagram)

For those who need a reminder, Walker’s 2015 debut single Faded has garnered over a 1.5 billion Spotify streams and 3 billion YouTube video views to date, with collaborations with artists like Ava Max, Noah Cyrus, Sia, Bruno Mars and Coldplay under his belt as well.

Most recently, he was also the producer for American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese’s hit song, PS5, which featured Korean boy group TXT’s Yeonjun and Taehyun as well.

Early bird tickets for Alan Walker‘s upcoming performance in Singapore start at S$98 for the first 500 tickets. Standard and door prices are set at S$128 and S$158 respectively. All prices are exclusive of booking fees.

Early bird tickets can be purchased from 12 pm on 25 July, while standard ticket sales will commence 1 August, 12 am onwards. Tickets are available via www.marinabaysands.com or www.sistic.com.sg.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore