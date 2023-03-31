Home > Culture > Music > American Rock Band Mr. Big To Perform In Singapore
American Rock Band Mr. Big To Perform In Singapore
American Rock Band Mr. Big To Perform In Singapore

By: Richard Augustin, Mar 31 2023 10:02 am

Legendary American band, Mr. Big is coming to Singapore. The rock band, has announced a two-night concert date that will take place at the Marina Bay Sands this August. Famous for hits such as “To Be With You” and “Wild World”, the band’s concert dates are part of their epic and final, “The Big Finish” World Tour.

One Last Run

The final world tour will be bittersweet for fans of the band. The group previously announced that they will be calling it a day following the passing of drummer and co-founder Pat Torpey in 2018. However it looks like the final run for Mr. Big will be an epic and entertaining one for the veteran band.

Billy Sheehan

Eric Martin, Paul Gilbert and Billy Sheehan will be joined by Nick D’Virgilio who will be filling in on drums for the tour. The legendary American band will kick off their Asia tour in Japan in July before touring the continent. Singapore along with Jakarta, Philippines and Bangkok are the only stops in Southeast Asia for Mr. Big. The band will announce further dates for concerts in Europe and North America in 2024.

Paul Gilbert

Formed in Los Angeles in 1988, Mr. Big was renowned for their virtuosity and passion through electrifying solos, heart-pumping beats, and soulful ballads. Despite being around for over 30 years, Mr. Big’s popularity remains. Early this year, the group’s classic ballad, “To Be With You” surpassed one hundred million views on YouTube.

Eric Martin

‘The Big Finish’ will see the band perform hits from their 1991 album, ‘Lean Into It’ along with other favourites from their discography of the last 35 years. Mr. Big will perform in Singapore on 4th and 5th August at the Marina Bay Sands. Tickets are priced from SGD88 for the performance.

(Images: Base Entertainment)

written by.

Richard Augustin
Digital Editor
Richard went from the confines of the kitchen working as a professional chef into the realm of media twenty years ago. In his two-decade career in writing, he has plied his trade in a number of regional print and digital media organisations in the lifestyle, in-flight, entertainment and finance space. When not busy chasing deadlines and writing stories for AugustMan, you can find him experimenting with recipes in his kitchen.
American Rock Band Mr. Big To Perform In Singapore

