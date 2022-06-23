Mark your calendars! Seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish is coming to Singapore.

Are you ready to sing your heart out to ‘Happier Than Ever’? Well, you will get your chance soon as Billie Eilish will perform for one night only in Singapore in August 2022. ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’, named after her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, is her sixth headlining tour by the 20-year-old.

Produced and written by Billie and Finneas, Happier Than Ever debuted as her second top album in the United States and 27 other countries. To celebrate the release of her album, Disney+ released a documentary concert titled ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ on 3 September, 2021.

Since her 2015 debut track, ‘Ocean Eyes’, the singer-songwriter continued to win the hearts of many with her record-breaking tunes. Notable tracks include ‘Bad Guy’, ‘You Should See Me In A Crown‘ and ‘Lovely’. She has since received awards for ‘Song Of The Year’, ‘Record Of The Year’, ‘Best New Artist’ and beyond. In March 2022, Billie and her brother/collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, won the best original song for the title track in the 25th James Bond series, No Time to Die.

Details about Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour’ Live in Singapore:

Her tour began on 3 February, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana and is set to conclude on 30 September, 2022 in Perth, Australia. As part of her Asia tour, The World Tour will kick off in Manila and conclude in Tokyo, with exciting additional dates in Malaysia, Bangkok, and Seoul. Presented by Live Nation, The Happier Than Ever: World Tour will be held in the National Stadium, Singapore on 21 August 2022 at 8PM.

3 August 2022 (Saturday) – SM Mall of Asia Arena, Manila

15 August 2022 (Monday) – Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul

18 August 2022 (Thursday) – National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur

21 August 2022 (Sunday) – Singapore National Stadium

24 August 2022 (Wednesday) – Impact Arena, Bangkok

26 August 2022 (Friday) – Ariake Arena, Tokyo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Live Nation SG (@livenationsg)

Ticket details:

Ticket prices: S$310, S$300, S$260, S$210, S$200, S$170, S$130 (excludes booking fee)

Head over to Live Nation for more info.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hero & featured image credit: Live Nation

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore