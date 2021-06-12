It will be a while before we can all catch a live rock concert in person, but Bon Jovi’s Encore Nights may well be the next best thing. Fans of the American rock legends can catch this concert feature in June exclusively at local cinemas.

Golden Village has secured the exclusive rights to show the much-anticipated concert on the big screens. However, you may need to act quickly because it only screens for two weekends – June 10-13 and June 18-20.

Known for their electrifying performances, the band behind evergreen hits like “You Give Love A Bad Name”, “It’s My Life”, “Wanted Dead Or Alive”, “Bad Medicine” and the all-time classic “Livin’ On A Prayer”, had their Encore Nights performance first screened at 300 drive-in venues across North America on May 22. Singapore fans will be among the first in the world, outside of North America to be able to catch the epic full-length concert. It may also serve as a perfect Father’s Day treat.

Cinematic Concert Experience

Bon Jovi’s Encore Nights was recorded at the Paramount theatre in the band’s home state of New Jersey. Fans can soak in the atmosphere of a concert experience within the comfort of GV’s cinema halls.

This Singapore-exclusive will provide Bon Jovi fans an opportunity to connect and share this experience with other like-minded fans. While most concert tours are still halted, fans who miss experiencing live concerts now have a safe way to revel in the band’s top hits and enjoy new songs from their latest album: ‘2020’.



Since the band’s formation in 1983, Bon Jovi has had an illustrious career that spans more than three decades. With over 130 million albums sold worldwide, Bon Jovi was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 as well as the Songwriters Hall of Fame, earning their place among global rock royalty.

The band features Bon Jovi originals David Bryan and Tico Torres alongside Jon, plus long-time bassist Hugh McDonald, lead guitarist Phil X who joined the band on the road beginning in 2013, co-producer and co-songwriter John Shanks, and multi-instrumentalist Everett Bradley.

Singapore fans can catch Bon Jovi’s Encore Nights concert at select GV cinemas on 10 to 13 June and 18 to 20 June. This concert will also feature an opening act by singer-songwriter, Dean Lewis. Tickets are priced at S$20 for GV members and S$22 for the public.

Check out Golden Village’s website for full screening schedule for Bon Jovi’s Encore Nights.