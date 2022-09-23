K-pop music sensation and boyband BTS just announced incredible news for ARMY. The septet comprising Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, is hosting the ‘2022 BTS Exhibition: Proof’ in Seoul and a host of official merchandise, posters and lucky draws are lined up.

The exhibition begins on 28 September and continues till 22 November 2022. While the Seoul leg of the exhibition will take place at Hybe Insight, the event will be organised later in Busan, between 5 October and 8 November 2022.

Here’s more about the 2022 BTS Exhibition: Proof

Tickets, timings and other details

BTS shared three extensive Instagram posts laying out all the details about the Seoul exhibition.

The exhibition is divided into seven time slots of 80 minutes each. However, visitors will not be allowed to enter a particular slot if they are over 30 minutes late. They are to enter through B2F of the hall and take the 1F staircase, and have to adhere to a designated route to tour the entire exhibition. Every person will also receive a Proof Card which is considered the pass for the phenomenal event.

There are more privileges for those who have purchased the first and second pre-orders of “Proof (Collector’s Edition)”. They can avail the photo booth at the Museum shop by producing the photo booth ticket sent along with the “Proof (Collector’s Edition)” package.

Wondering how to get the tickets? You can purchase passes via the event’s official ticketing partner, Interpark Ticket’s mobile app. All passes that are reserved through the Korean page can be confirmed by scanning the QR codes while those booked via the global page can only be redeemed at the exhibition venue. Guests are required to produce valid ID proofs at the site. For Korean residents, it can be a driver’s licence, passport or resident registration card, while others can show their passport or alien registration card.

COVID-19 precautions

The hosts have laid down strict COVID-19 related precautionary rules and every guest is requested to follow them inside the venue. Those found without wearing a mask will not be allowed to enter despite having a valid ticket. Any person found removing it, eating or drinking fluids besides water will also be asked to leave.

Guests are urged to maintain social distancing and cooperate with the staff while entering and exiting the exhibition hall to prevent any breach of rules.

Official merchandise at the 2022 BTS Exhibition: Proof

And now, about the exciting collectables and merchandise that you can lay your hands on at the exhibition.

Items including BTS postcard holder set, lenticular postcard set and photo bookmark set as well as lucky draws will be available at the museum shop. However, keep in mind that the 80 minutes of viewing time also includes visiting this shop, so be careful as time may tick away too fast.

While you might be excited to grab all you want, there are a few rules to let maximum people get the products. Guests can purchase only one unit per product which is also applicable for items with options. Since the souvenirs will be limited, it is likely that they might get sold out before the exhibition ends and no cancellation of passes or refunds will be made for the same.

While exchange or return is not available, if you receive a damaged product, you can get it changed before leaving the exhibition.

BTS upcoming concert

The exhibition chronicles the journey of the K-pop boy band — their past, present and future. The event follows the same theme as the group’s latest album, Proof, and its lead single “Yet to Come.”

The exhibition news comes right on the heels of the band announcing a concert in Busan — ‘Yet To Come In Busan.’ It is slated to take place between 24 September and 15 October.

(Main and featured image credit: BTS _official/ @bts_bighit/ Twitter)