BTS Bags Artist Of The Year At The American Music Awards

K-pop sensation BTS has made history at the American Music Awards (AMAs).

On Sunday, BTS became the first Asian group to win Artist of the Year at the AMAs.

The septet also scooped awards for Favourite Pop Duo or Group and Favourite Pop Song for their hit “Butter” at the glitzy Los Angeles ceremony hosted by Cardi B.

South Korea’s biggest band, who now have nine AMAs, joined British rockers Coldplay for the world television premiere performance of “My Universe” at the star-studded show, and tweeted a picture of the groups together. The AMAs is the world’s largest fan-voted awards show.

BTS’s Twitter feed later paid tribute to their fans, known as the “ARMY”.

The trailblazing stars cemented their place in US chart history last year when their hit single “Dynamite” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one, making them the first South Korean act to top the rankings.

Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion joined BTS with three awards each, while Taylor Swift took home gongs for Favourite Female Pop Artist and Favourite Pop Album “evermore” and Ed Sheeran won Favourite Male Pop Artist.

This article was published via AFP.