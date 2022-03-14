What Happened At BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage Seoul Concert

BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, performed live in Seoul on March 10, 12 and 13 and the ARMY couldn’t get enough of their favourite Korean singers.

Over the three days, the band treated the fans to many songs, including “We are Bulletproof: the Eternal”, “BLUE & GREY”, “Fake Love”, “Dynamite”, “Go Go”, “Anpanman”, “Life Goes On”, “HOME, Black Swan” and “IDOL”, during their Permission to Dance Onstage live concert.

Along with the songs, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook delighted fans with some impressive dance moves as well. Known for their style, BTS members were seen wearing coordinated looks from all white to all black outfits.

Here are some photos of BTS Permission to Dance Onstage live concert

Fan reactions

Fans could not help sharing their excitement and reactions about watching their K-pop idols live. Some sharp-eyed fans also noticed new tattoos on 26-year-old Jimin and immediately shared the images on social media.

OMG JIMIN NEW TATTOO TANGINAAAA pic.twitter.com/BmqFoveKX1 — Dens (@Lovefor_userthv) March 10, 2022

park jimin and his tattoos pic.twitter.com/Bb8gYeM7GC — vmk archives (@oursvmk) March 10, 2022

Another moment that caught the attention of the fans was Jungkook struggling with the button of his blazer. For the the song “Fake love”, all members wore black outfits and looked quite dapper on the stage. At a point during the performance, Jungkook’s blazer button popped open which he kept trying to fix and even succeeded after a few attempts. However, the button opened again and the fans could not hide their amusement.

the fact that jungkook’s blazer opened twice and he tried to button it each time pic.twitter.com/cKFbiPGr27 — koo admirer (@dreamjeons) March 13, 2022

The ARMY also appreciated the band performing during heavy rain on Day 2. The downpour did not dampen their spirits and BTS performed with full energy.

WHEN THEY ASK WHY YOU LOVE BTS ?? SHOW THEM THIS pic.twitter.com/gXIF5DdW4D — JIMIN VOCAL | threads & analyses (@PJM_vocal) March 12, 2022

witnessing how the rain couldnt stop bts and armys to have fun together is such a heart touching moment, i know it already it but i will really be in this bangtan sonyeondan forever, i am glad to meet them in this life #PTD_ON_STAGE_SEOUL_day2

pic.twitter.com/VJ2lOJQGNe — claire (@blusherkth) March 12, 2022

If you missed the concert or the live viewing, the performance of the 10 March concert will be available for online streaming on 19 March while that of the 13 March concert will be available on 20 March. Both online streams will be held at 10:00 am KST (9:00 am IST). All the details here.

When and where is the next BTS concert?

BTS will be taking the Permission to Dance On Stage concert to Las Vegas in April. The K-pop band will be performin at the Allegiant Stadium on 8, 9, 15 and 16 April. However, the tickets are sold out as per the tweet from the verified ticketing site.

Due to overwhelming demand during today’s @BTS_BigHit BTS GLOBAL OFFICIAL FANCLUB ARMY MEMBERSHIP Presale, all tickets for the @AllegiantStadm shows have been purchased. All shows are now sold out. There will not be a General Verified Fan Presale or General Public Onsale. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) March 3, 2022

(Main and featured image credit: Handout/BIGHIT MUSIC/AFP)