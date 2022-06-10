Multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Calum Scott is coming to Singapore.

Following the release of his latest single, “Heaven”, Scott broke news of his biggest headlining Asia tour to date. Calum Scott’s “BRIDGES” Asia Tour, will include debut shows in Tokyo and Bangkok along with a return to Singapore.

Scott will kick off the Asia tour in Tokyo, Japan on October 18 before performing in Manila, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore. His performance in the city will take place on 28 October 2022 at the Capitol Theatre.

“It feels so incredible to announce my Asia tour! It’s been a long time coming and a lot of planning but after the last few years we’ve had, you can just tell how excited people are for live music again and I’m so happy to be a part of it,” read Scott’s statement in a press released.

It was also mentioned that the singer-songwriter will embark on his Asian tour with his band to play both his old songs and new songs from his second album. Scott’s highly awaited sophomore album “Bridges” will arrive on June 17.

His upcoming album is the follow-up to the 2018 full-length debut “Only Human”. Scott previously performed in Singapore as part of his “Only Human” Tour in 2018.

The Calum Scott ‘BRIDGES’ Asia Tour Singapore kicks off at 8pm on Friday, 28 October 2022 at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets for the performance are priced at S$98 and will go one sale on Wednesday, 15 June at 10am via sg.bookmyshow.com.

