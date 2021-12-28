Coldplay Will Stop Recording In 2025 According To Frontman Chris Martin

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said Thursday that the hugely successful British band will stop recording in 2025, while assuring they will continue touring.

Coldplay, known for hits such as “Yellow” and “Clocks”, released their first studio album “Parachutes” in 2000. They’ve since recorded eight more, including the most recent “Music of the Spheres,” released in October, which it is taking on a world tour next year.

What did Chris Martin say about Coldplay’s future plan?

In a BBC radio interview to air Thursday evening, Martin said: “Our last proper record will come out in 2025, and after that I think we will only tour.” He added that the rock band, which formed in 1996, might continue to do “collaborative things” but “the Coldplay catalogue, as it were, finishes then”.

Programme host Jo Whiley said she was “never quite sure if he’s joking”, following his comment on the band’s precise schedule. It comes after Martin told music magazine NME in October that the band intended to stop after 12 albums.

“It’s a lot to pour everything into making them,” he said, referring to studio albums. “I love it, and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too.”

Fans expressed disappointment. Susan Haddon Leopold commented on a Facebook fan page that she hoped the band never stop creating new, awesome music”, while another fan, Aaron Johnson from Manchester, wrote: “That’s heartbreaking”.

Coldplay’s most recent album “Music of the Spheres” shot straight to number one and was the UK’s fastest selling this year, according to the Official Charts Company. All the band’s previous studio albums have also topped the charts.

Martin, 44, was previously married to Hollywood actress turned wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow while the couple finalised their “conscious uncoupling” in 2016.

(Hero and feature images: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP)

The story is published via AFP Relaxnews