After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, events company Future Sound Asia is back with a bang featuring Good Vibes Weekender, a star-studded show at Surf Beach @ Sunway Lagoon.

Who’s ready for a fun-filled weekend in the city? If you missed moving your body to the beat, get ready to put on your dancing shoes at Good Vibes Weekender. Organised by Future Sound Asia, Good Vibes Weekender is a step closer to reintroducing the festival life back to the KL music scene under the Good Vibes brand. Happening on 23 and 24 September 2022, the festival features a selection of international and homegrown headlining acts such as Jackson Wang, CL, Joe Flizzow, SonaOne and Dolla.

Other acts include Beabadoobee, Pink Sweat$, Shallou, Yonnyboii, Surf Mesa, Oh Wonder, The Peachskins and more.

“Good Vibes Weekender is our newest brand under the Good Vibes banner. We’ve always wanted to create a festival for music lovers to share the good times here in the city, and with the restart of live events, we finally have a chance to do so! Good Vibes has always been ahead of the curve for music trends, and with more Asian acts making waves with a bigger audience, we would also like the inaugural Good Vibes Weekender to reflect that,” says Wan Alman, Head of Entertainment at Future Sound Asia.

Ticket details:

Tickets will go on sale at 3 PM on Tuesday, 2 August 2022, on the official website.

RM399 for General Admission Two-Day Pass Pre-Sale

RM499 for General Admission Two-Day Pass

RM999 for VIP Two-Day Pass

