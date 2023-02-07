Grammy Awards 2023, or the 65th annual Grammy Awards, was held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, US, on 5 February. It is the first time the show returned to its usual February timing after the pandemic pushed the previous two events to March 2021 and April 2022.
Comedian Trevor Noah returned as the host for the third straight time. Music legends graced the red carpet wearing some of the best designs by fashion stalwarts. The Grammy Award winners later posed with the gilded gramophone trophy which is handed out at the ceremony.
Grammy Awards 2023 winners: Beyoncé is the GOAT
With nine nominations for her Billboard 200 chart-topping album Renaissance, music legend Beyoncé had the best chance to become the most awarded artist in Grammy history, and she did that by winning in four of the categories she was nominated in.
With a total of 32 wins in her career so far, Beyoncé, who recently announced her Renaissance tour, broke the record held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti who won 31 Grammy Awards.
Beyoncé had 28 wins before the 2023 Grammy Awards. That alone made her the most decorated Grammy woman. She was also the joint holder of the second-highest Grammy wins with Quincy Jones, who is best known for producing Michael Jackson’s album Thriller and for the music of the film The Color Purple (1985).
Beyoncé needed just four wins to break Solti’s record. She equalled Solti with three wins during the Premiere Ceremony, which is held before the main ceremony and is much longer. The record-breaking fourth came during the main ceremony with her win in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album category.
“I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre,” Beyoncé said while accepting her award.
Noah declared that Beyoncé is the GOAT. “It’s done. It’s officially done,” Noah said.
Her nine nominations also tie her with her husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist with 88 nods — further cementing their power-couple status.
Other winners, highlights and performances
Lizzo won the Record of the Year award for “About Damn Time.” While dedicating her award to the late Prince, Lizzo also revealed how Beyoncé “changed my life.”
“You [Beyoncé] sang that gospel medley —and the way you made me feel, I was like I want to make people feel this way for my music. You clearly are the artist of our lives,” she said as she received her award.
NOBODY TALK TO ME !!!!! pic.twitter.com/KUibFJjQrD
— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) February 6, 2023
Harry Styles won the Album of the Year for Harry’s House. He also became the winner of the first Grammy award of the night at the main ceremony when he took home the gramophone for the Best Pop Vocal Album for his album.
“This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life. From making it with two of my best friends to playing it for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for,” Styles said in his acceptance speech when receiving the Best Pop Vocal Album award.
Meanwhile, the Song of the Year went to Bonnie Raitt for “Just Like That.” The award came as a surprise to almost everyone, including Raitt herself. Beyoncé, Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and Taylor Swift were among the other contenders in the category.
Samara Joy won the award for Best New Artist. The 23-year-old also won the Best Jazz Vocal Album for Linger Awhile earlier in the night.
However, due to the release cutoff rules of the Recording Academy, Taylor Swift’s Midnights was not in the running despite being one of the biggest albums of 2022. It is likely to be in the running in 2024. Swift, however, snagged up four nominations, including Song of the Year for the expanded, re-recorded version of All Too Well.
Though Swift again failed to pick the Song of the Year award, she won her 12th Grammy for Best Music Video for directing All Too Well: The Short Film.
“I can’t put into words what this means to me. For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen,” wrote Swift on Twitter.
I can’t put into words what this means to me. For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music… I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen. https://t.co/nVoR1myP1f
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 6, 2023
Adele won her 16th Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy On Me.”
Meanwhile, Kim Petras won the Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Sam Smith for their song “Unholy.”
“Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” Petras said.
While some media houses referred to that as the first Grammy win for a transgender artist, Deadline, citing Out magazine, reported that electronic music composer Wendy Carlos was the first transgender to win a Grammy award. Petras, however, is the first transgender to win the Grammy award in her category.
K-pop supergroup BTS could not win in any of the three Grammy award categories they were nominated in. Besides their third Best Pop/Group Duo performance, BTS was also nominated for Best Music Video for “Yet To Come” and Album of the Year with Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.
With her first Grammy win, Viola Davis became an EGOT — an artist who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony award. Davis’ win came in the Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for her memoir “Finding Me.” She, thus, becomes the third Black woman in history to become an EGOT.
As for the performances, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Steve Lacy, Mary J Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs and Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed as scheduled.
Bad Bunny, the most-streamed global artist on Spotify in 2022, opened the performances with a medley of songs from his album Un Verano Sin Ti. While Lizzo was joined by a gospel choir, Styles electrified the night with his performance of “As It Was” in a glittering silver jumpsuit.
Among other performers were Smith and Petras who entertained the audiences with a rendition of their song “Unholy.”
Performances were also held as a tribute to those who the music industry lost in 2022. Kacey Musgraves performed “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in memory of country music icon Loretta Lynn.
Rapper Quavo paid a touching tribute to his nephew, Takeoff, by joining Maverick City Music choir for a performance. Mick Fleetwood was accompanied by Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt as he performed “Songbird” in honour of his bandmate Christine McVie.
As a tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, DJ Khaled concluded the Grammys by performing his single “GOD DID” outside the arena. He was joined by Lil Wayne, Jay Z, John Legend, Fridayy and Rick Ross.
Earlier that night, several top names from the genre performed tracks such as “King of Rock,” “Flash to the Beat,” “Rock the Bells” and “My Mic Sounds Nice” in a special performance for hip-hop on the Grammy stage. Performers included artists like Missy Elliott, Run-D.M.C., Method Man, Busta Rhymes, Public Enemy, DJ Jazzy Jeff, the Grandmaster Flash, Salt-N-Pepa, Black Thought, LL Cool J and Queen Latifah.
About this year’s event
Awards were handed out in 91 categories. Most of the awards were presented during the Premiere Ceremony. The main ceremony was broadcast live in the US on CBS. It was also available for streaming on Paramount Plus and Grammy’s official website, live.grammy.com.
The ceremony was the first since the addition of around 2,000 new members to the voting organisation of the Recording Academy. In its 9 September 2022 statement, the Academy, which hands out the Grammy Awards, said that 44 percent of the new members come from “traditionally underrepresented communities.”
The Academy added that 32 percent of the new members are women, 52 percent are male and the remaining 16 percent are those who identify as non-binary and those who opted not to disclose.
Here’s the complete list of winners
Record Of The Year
“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
“Easy On Me” — Adele
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Album Of The Year
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Song Of The Year
“abcdefu” — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
“About Damn Time” — Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)” — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“As It Was” — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
“Bad Habit” — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kir— & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Easy On Me” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Music Video
“Easy On Me” — Adele — Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
“Yet To Come” — BTS — Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
“Woman” — Doja Cat — Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar — Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
“As It Was” — Harry Styles — Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
“All Too Well: The Short Film” — Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer
Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only — Adele — Paul Dugdale, video director
Our World — Justin Bieber — Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
Billie Eilish Live At The O2 — Billie Eilish — Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) — Rosalía — Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors
Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (Various Artists) — Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn — Neil Young & Crazy Horse — Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Easy On Me” — Adele
“Moscow Mule” — Bad Bunny
“Woman” — Doja Cat
“Bad Habit” — Steve Lacy
“About Damn Time” — Lizzo
“As It Was” — Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Don’t Shut Me Down” — ABBA
“Bam Bam” — Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“My Universe” — Coldplay & BTS
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” — Post Malone & Doja Cat
“Unholy” — Sam Smith & Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher — Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around… — Kelly Clarkson
I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones
Evergreen — Pentatonix
Thank You — Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage — ABBA
30 — Adele
Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay
Special — Lizzo
Harry’s House — Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“BREAK MY SOUL” — Beyoncé
“Rosewood” — Bonobo
“Don’t Forget My Love” — Diplo & Miguel
“I’m Good (Blue)” — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
“Intimidated” — Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R.
“On My Knees” — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance — Beyoncé
Fragments — Bonobo
Diplo — Diplo
The Last Goodbye — ODESZA
Surrender — Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming And Joy — Jeff Coffin
Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz — Grant Geissman
Jacob’s Ladder — Brad Mehldau
Empire Central — Snarky Puppy
Best Rock Performance
“So Happy It Hurts” — Bryan Adams
“Old Man” — Beck
“Wild Child” — The Black Keys
“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile
“Crawl!” — Idles
“Patient Number 9” — Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
“Holiday” — Turnstile
Best Metal Performance
“Call Me Little Sunshine” — Ghost
“We’ll Be Back” — Megadeth
“Kill Or Be Killed” — Muse
“Degradation Rules” — Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
“Blackout” — Turnstile
Best Rock Song
“Black Summer” — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
“Blackout” — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
“Broken Horses” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Harmonia’s Dream” — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
“Patient Number 9” — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie — The Black Keys
The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler — Idles
Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On The Sofa — Spoon
Best Alternative Music Performance
“There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” — Arctic Monkeys
“Certainty” — Big Thief
“King” — Florence + The Machine
“Chaise Longue” — Wet Leg
“Spitting Off The Edge Of The World” — Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
Best Alternative Music Album
WE — Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief
Fossora — Björk
Wet Leg — Wet Leg
Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
“VIRGO’S GROOVE” — Beyoncé
“Here With Me” — Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
“Hrs & Hrs” — Muni Long
“Over” — Lucky Daye
“Hurt Me So Good” — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Do 4 Love” — Snoh Aalegra
“Keeps On Fallin'” — Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA” — Beyoncé
“‘Round Midnight” — Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige
Best R&B Song
“CUFF IT” — Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Good Morning Gorgeous” — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
“Hrs & Hrs” — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
“Hurt Me So Good” — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
“Please Don’t Walk Away” — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk — Cory Henry
Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy
Drones — Terrace Martin
Starfruit — Moonchild
Red Balloon — Tank And The Bangas
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown
Black Radio III — Robert Glasper
Candydrip — Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun — PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance
“GOD DID” — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Vegas” — Doja Cat
“pushin P” — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” — Hitkidd & GloRilla
“The Heart Part 5” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“BEAUTIFUL” — DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
“WAIT FOR U” — Future Featuring Drake & Tems
“First Class” — Jack Harlow
“Die Hard” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
“Big Energy (Live)” — Latto
Best Rap Song
“Churchill Downs” — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
“GOD DID” — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
“The Heart Part 5” — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
“pushin P” — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
“WAIT FOR U” — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
Best Rap Album
GOD DID — DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You — Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry — Pusha T
Best Country Solo Performance
“Heartfirst” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Something In The Orange” — Zach Bryan
“In His Arms” — Miranda Lambert
“Circles Around This Town” — Maren Morris
“Live Forever” — Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Wishful Drinking” — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
“Midnight Rider’s Prayer” — Brothers Osborne
“Outrunnin’ Your Memory” — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
“Does He Love You – Revisited” — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“Going Where The Lonely Go” — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
“Circles Around This Town” — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Doin’ This” — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“If I Was A Cowboy” — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
“‘Til You Can’t” — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up — Luke Combs
Palomino — Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest — Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Positano Songs — Will Ackerman
Joy — Paul Avgerinos
Mantra Americana — Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
The Passenger — Cheryl B. Engelhardt
Mystic Mirror — White Sun
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Rounds (Live)” — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
“Keep Holding On” — Gerald Albright, soloist
“Falling” — Melissa Aldana, soloist
“Call Of The Drum” — Marcus Baylor, soloist
“Cherokee/Koko” — John Beasley, soloist
“Endangered Species” — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project
Linger Awhile — Samara Joy
Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy
Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
Live In Italy — Peter Erskine Trio
LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Bird Lives — John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman — Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed — Christian Jacob
Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Center Stage — Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted — Michael Abene
Architecture Of Storms — Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows
Best Latin Jazz Album
Fandango At The Wall In New York — Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Crisálida — Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
If You Will — Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul — Arturo Sandoval
Música De Las Américas — Miguel Zenón
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Positive” — Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
“When I Pray” — DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
“Kingdom” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
“The Better Benediction” — PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
“Get Up” — Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)” — Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
“So Good” — DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
“For God Is With Us” — for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
“Fear Is Not My Future” — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
“Holy Forever” — Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
“Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)” — Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Die To Live — Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) — Ricky Dillard
Clarity — DOE
One Deluxe — Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
All Things New — Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Lion — Elevation Worship
Breathe — Maverick City Music
Life After Death — TobyMac
Always — Chris Tomlin
My Jesus — Anne Wilson
Best Roots Gospel Album
Let’s Just Praise The Lord — Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio – Irish American Roots — Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family — Willie Nelson
2:22 — Karen Peck & New River
The Urban Hymnal — Tennessee State University Marching Band
Best Latin Pop Album
AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera
Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo
VIAJANTE — Fonseca
Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra
Best Música Urbana Album
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny
LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee
La 167 — Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento — Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte
Alegoría — Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez
MOTOMAMI — Rosalía
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina — Chiquis
Un Canto por México – El Musical — Natalia Lafourcade
La Reunión (Deluxe) — Los Tigres Del Norte
EP #1 Forajido — Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) — Marco Antonio Solís
Best Tropical Latin Album
Pa’lla Voy — Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz — La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B — Víctor Manuelle
Legendario — Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas — Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II — Carlos Vives
Best American Roots Performance
“Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)” — Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
“Life According To Raechel” — Madison Cunningham
“Oh Betty” — Fantastic Negrito
“Stompin’ Ground” — Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
“Prodigal Daughter” — Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]” — Eric Alexandrakis
“There You Go Again” — Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
“The Message” — Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
“Made Up Mind” — Bonnie Raitt
Best American Roots Song
“Bright Star” — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
“Forever” — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
“High And Lonesome” — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
“Just Like That” — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
“Prodigal Daughter” — Tim O’Brien & Aoife O’Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell)
“You And Me On The Rock” — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
Best Americana Album
In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way — Dr. John
Good To Be… — Keb’ Mo’
Raise The Roof — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That… — Bonnie Raitt
Best Bluegrass Album
Toward The Fray — The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud — The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain — Peter Rowan
Crooked Tree — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside — Yonder Mountain String Band
Best Traditional Blues Album
Heavy Load Blues — Gov’t Mule
The Blues Don’t Lie — Buddy Guy
Get On Board — Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down — John Mayall
Mississippi Son — Charlie Musselwhite
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Done Come Too Far — Shemekia Copeland
Crown — Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance — Ben Harper
Set Sail — North Mississippi Allstars
Brother Johnny — Edgar Winter
Best Folk Album
Spellbound — Judy Collins
Revealer — Madison Cunningham
The Light At The End Of The Line — Janis Ian
Age Of Apathy — Aoife O’Donovan
Hell On Church Street — Punch Brothers
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Full Circle — Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Noelani — Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani – Live At The Getty Center — Halau Hula Keali’i O Nalani
Lucky Man — Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — Ranky Tanky
Best Reggae Album
The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted — Koffee
Scorcha — Sean Paul
Third Time’s The Charm — Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy
Best Global Music Performance
“Udhero Na” — Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
“Gimme Love” — Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
“Last Last” — Burna Boy
“Neva Bow Down” — Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
“Bayethe” — Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat — Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini — Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba — Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us… (Live) — Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura — Masa Takumi
Best Children’s Music Album
Into The Little Blue House — Wendy And DB
Los Fabulosos — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
The Movement — Alphabet Rockers
Ready Set Go! — Divinity Roxx
Space Cadet — Justin Roberts
Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business — Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks
Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World — Lin-Manuel Miranda
Finding Me — Viola Davis
Music Is History — Questlove
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious — Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems — Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View — Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat by The Door — J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone’s Ancestor. Act Accordingly. — Amir Sulaiman
Best Comedy Album
The Closer — Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster — Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent — Randy Rainbow
Sorry — Louis CK
We All Scream — Patton Oswalt
Best Musical Theater Album
Caroline, Or Change — John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
MJ The Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Six: Live On Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, To— Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; To— Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
ELVIS — (Various Artists)
Encanto — (Various Artists)
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) — (Various Artists)
Top Gun: Maverick — Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe
West Side Story — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer
Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer
No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power Of The Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou, composer
Call Of Duty®: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer
Old World — Christopher Tin, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Be Alive” [From King Richard] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Carolina” [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Hold My Hand” [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [From The Woman King] — Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
“Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [From Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast)
Best Instrumental Composition
“African Tales” — Paquito D’Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
“El País Invisible” — Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
“Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues” — Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)
“Refuge” — Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
“Snapshots” — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“As Days Go — (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)” — Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
“How Deep Is Your Love” — Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
“Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)” — Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
“Minnesota, WI” — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
“Scrapple From The Apple” — John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Let It Happen” — Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
“Never Gonna Be Alone” — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
“Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying” — Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
“Songbird (Orchestral Version)” — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
“2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)” — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
Best Recording Package
Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Artists Inspired — Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81 ’82 ’83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
Best Album Notes
The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)
Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
Best Historical Album
Against The Odds: 1974-1982 — Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)
The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)
Life’s Work: A Retrospective — Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)
To Whom It May Concern… — Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)
Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Adolescence — George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)
Black Radio III — Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)
Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)
Harry’s House — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
Wet Leg — Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst “D’mile” Emile II
Best Remixed Recording
“About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)” — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
“BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)” — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
“Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)” — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
“Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)” — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
“Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
Best Immersive Audio Album
AGUILERA — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
Memories…Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
Picturing The Invisible – Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Perspectives — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
Tuvayhun – Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Jonathan Allen
Christoph Franke
James Ginsburg
Elaine Martone
Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
Adams, John Luther: Sila – The Breath Of The World — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Eastman: Stay On It — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
John Williams – The Berlin Concert — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
Works — Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
Best Opera Recording
Aucoin: Eurydice — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Davis: X – The Life And Times Of Malcolm X — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
Bach: St. John Passion — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
Born — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
Verdi: Requiem – The Met Remembers 9/11 — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 – The Middle Quartets — Dover Quartet
Musical Remembrances — Neave Trio
Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion
Shaw: Evergreen — Attacca Quartet
What Is American — PUBLIQuartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Abels: Isolation Variation — Hilary Hahn
Bach: The Art Of Life — Daniil Trifonov
Beethoven: Diabelli Variations — Mitsuko Uchida
Letters For The Future — Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
A Night In Upper Town – The Music Of Zoran Krajacic — Mak Grgić
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
Stranger – Works For Tenor — Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
Voice Of Nature – The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
Best Classical Compendium
An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barna— Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Akiho: Ligneous Suite — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
Bermel: Intonations — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
Puts: Contact — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)
(Main image: Courtesy of Crypto.com Arena/@cryptocomarena/Twitter; Featured image: Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/@RecordingAcad/Twitter)
