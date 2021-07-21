21-year-old Harlem native Porsh Bet$ has always put trust in himself and the universe. Channeling an undeniable sense of self-reliance into his music, the young artist has already achieved great success in the field.

Four tracks already into his career, Porsh Bet$ has just launched his 6-track debut EP ‘I Used To Think Forever’. The debut album marks an important step as he continues his foray into the realm of music and superstardom. It also serves as a vindication of sorts as he leapt straight into music after spending just two months in college.

After dropping out, he began writing music. The moment of realisation came to him when his first song he put up on Soundcloud hit 100 plays. Driven to do more, his high school friend sent the track over to her uncle, musician, songwriter, record producer and composer KoOoLkOjAk.

Determined to succeed, the artiste uprooted and moved to Los Angeles, where he couch surfed for a year and worked with KoOoLkOjAk to create what would be debut EP.

“The album is influenced by my personal growing pains and journey to becoming more myself and open to expressing myself in different ways,” explains Porsh. The album features tracks consisting of pop melodies colliding with grunge guitars. Throughout it all, the artist shares a continued look into his vulnerable, anxious, and honest world, which is influenced by his upbringing in Harlem, Afro-Latinx heritage, and non-conformist ideologies.

Although early in his career, his discography proves to be an engulfing experience filled with openness, bravado, and a push back against social norms. ‘I Used To Think Forever’ is a starting point for great things for Porsh Bet$ as we discover after speaking to the artist.

Let’s start with the basics, how did you come up with the name Porsh Bet$?

I saw “Porsche Bet” or something like that on the side of a building one day and I kind of just played around with the spelling. The $ is paying homage to A$AP Rocky and Ma$e, you know it’s Harlem, it’s a part of the swag.

You took a big risk dropping out of college two months in to pursue a music career. What inspired you to take the leap?

Nothing really, I just felt like I was wasting my time. It didn’t seem like a risk to me, school is always going to be there, I could go back right now if I really wanted to.

Everything happens for a reason. Is it safe to assume you felt that way by being introduced to KoOoLkOjAk?

Fasho, there’s a lot of weird connections between us so i guess it was meant to happen.

How was it like collaborating and working with him on this EP?

It’s easy, like yes, we work hard but it’s natural with us for the most part. I do my thing and he does what he’s good at and at the end we got a song. If it’s like 50% hard work, 50% hard kombucha.



You left for Los Angeles to pursue this dream. How was the process like bringing life to your music and debut EP?

Hard to really explain it right now, I feel like I’m still in it. It’s my life you know so no matter how hard it can get sometimes it still feels normal if that makes sense. In a year I’ll probably have a better answer.

What inspires your music and song writing?

Still figuring it out to be honest, but life really gives you a lot to work with.

How long did it take to find your sound?

Frankly, I don’t think I’ve found it yet, but I’m working on it.

What do you hope listeners take away from ‘I Used To Think Forever’?

That this is just the start for real. Enjoy right now!

(Images: Porsh Bet$)