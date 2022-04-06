Squid Game Star HoYeon Jung Stars In The Weeknd’s New Music Video, “Out of Time”

With nods to Lost in Translation, Squid Game star HoYeon and the Dawn FM artist hit the bar for some “Out of Time” karaoke.

The Weeknd has dropped the visuals for his latest single “Out of Time”, featuring none other than Squid Game star HoYeon Jung (or is it just HoYeon now?) as she continues her global takeover of pop culture.

“Out of Time” comes with more than a few nods to Sofia Coppola’s 2003 film, Lost in Translation — the two strangers kindle a frenetic near-romance involving an elevator, a hotel bar and a karaoke machine, the last of which becomes an outlet to belt out the song’s lyrics, microphones in tow, all over the hotel. Clever.

It looks like things are going well for The Weeknd, before, as they tend to in Abel Tesfaye’s videos, things take a strange and unsettling turn at the very end. As the camera pans around a cold, white hospital room, legendary actor and funnyman Jim Carrey makes his cameo as a doctor, presenting a new face (literally) to the Dawn FM artist.

“Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven, and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame,” says Carrey. You’ll just have to watch. Check out “Out of Time” by The Weeknd below.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.