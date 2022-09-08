Originally slated to take his Justice world tour to Malaysia on October 22 2022, Justin Bieber has recently announced on Instagram that he will take a break from touring.

Justin Bieber said Tuesday that he is once again taking a break from touring, months after revealing he’d been diagnosed with a syndrome that caused him partial facial paralysis.

In June, the 28-year-old megastar had pushed back the North American leg of his “Justice” tour due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a complication of shingles.

Bieber recently went back on the road, performing six live shows in Europe and the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil this weekend.

Justin Bieber suspends his Justice world tour, including his October Malaysia show

But he said Tuesday his return to the stage had been premature.

“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” Bieber said.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being,” the “Peaches” singer continued.

“I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of justice to the world.”

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that can inflame and paralyse the facial nerve and cause a painful rash around the ear or mouth. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss.

Bieber had dozens of global performances scheduled through March 2023, including an Asian tour from October to November 2022.

The superstar did not give an estimated recovery timeline or indicate whether the “Justice” tour would ever resume. Covid-19 had forced two postponements even before the singer’s health began suffering.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Main and featured image: Getty Images)