Home > Culture > Music > K-Pop Band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) To Perform In Singapore
K-Pop Band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) To Perform In Singapore
Culture

K-Pop Band Tomorrow X Together (TXT) To Perform In Singapore

By Anushka Goel, Feb 3 2023 8:00 am

Singapore is set to get its first performance by K-Pop boy band Tomorrow X Together (TXT). As a part of their second world tour, called ‘Act: Sweet Mirage,’ the South Korean band, better known by the acronym TXT, is ready to set the stage on fire during their Singapore debut on April 1.

The band, with members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai (all aged between 20 and 23), debuted in 2019 and has been gaining popularity ever since.

TXT Singapore concert: All the details

The band’s music has extremely personal touches, hinting at their growing-up years. With songs across genres such as pop, disco and rock, they have a diverse portfolio and reach out to millions of fans across the board. Some of TXT’s popular tracks, which they are expected to perform at the concert in Singapore, include Anti-Romantic, Blue Hour and 9 And Three Quarters (Run Away). To add to their repertoire, the K-pop group was the sixth most-streamed K-Pop artistes globally on Spotify, in 2022!

The band will also perform in Taipei as part of their Asia tour, a tweet on the official Twitter handle reveals, followed by concerts at multiple locations across Japan.

Event details

According to reports, tickets for TXT’s Singapore concert will go live on February 10, 2023, at 12:00 pm. This will only be for members of the official Moments Of Alwaysness (MOA) fan club on Weverse, memberships for which are on at the moment. For everyone else, ticket sales begin at 12:00 pm on February 11.

When: April 1, 2023
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium
Time: 8:00 pm onwards
Ticket Price: Starting SGD 168
Get your tickets here

Hero and Featured Image Credit: @txt_bighit/Instagram

concerts in Singapore k-pop K-pop in Singapore Live Concert txt
written by.

Anushka Goel

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.