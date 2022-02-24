Kanye West Launches ‘Donda 2’ With Four Songs On Stem Player

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has released four songs from his much-anticipated album Donda 2.

Released on Ye’s Stem Player, the four songs got an official release on 23 February 2022, a week after he had written about it on his Instagram.

Know more about Ye’s album Donda 2 and its songs

The songs

Till now, only four songs have been released as part of the Donda 2 album. These are: “Pablo,” featuring Travis Scott and Future, “Broken Road,” featuring Don Toliver, “Security,” and “We Did It Kid,” featuring Baby Keem and Migos.

However, fans were enthralled by a listening experience at LoanDepot Park in Miami, US, on 22 February. The event was captivating as it opened with nothing but the sounds of a heartbeat. This was followed by a burning replica of Ye’s childhood home and the singer appearing in all black.

The audience was in for a treat of previously unreleased Ye songs like “Flowers” and Eazy, a collaboration with The Game. This was followed by other unreleased tracks, featuring Migos and Jack Harlow.

Available on Stem Player

Ye had announced on Instagram that the album will be available only on his own platform. He wrote, “Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

Stem Player was launched in August 2021 by Yeezy Tech and Kano Computing.

Though there is no information about when the other songs will be uploaded and made available, fans are hopeful that it will not be a long wait. Since no labels and streaming platforms are involved, it shouldn’t take long for the songs to release after Ye wraps up the studio work.

Head to Stem Player to listen to the songs.

Donda and its deluxe version

Donda was released in August 2021 and bagged Ye his tenth straight No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200. Ye racked up 309,000 equivalent album units in its debut week. Donda surpassed the records of his previous albums Jesus Is King and Ye, which opened with 264,000 and 208,000 album equivalent units, respectively.

It also went on to score 60 million US streams on Apple Music within 24 hours of its release. Riding high on its success, Ye released a ‘deluxe version’ and Donda (Deluxe) introduced some new tracks “Life of the Party,” featuring André 3000, “Remote Control pt. 2” with Young Thug and Kid Cudi, “Up From the Ashes,” “Never Abandon Your Family,” and a new version of “Keep My Spirit Alive.”

(Main and feature image credit: Angela Weiss/ AFP)