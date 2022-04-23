Kendrick Lamar’s New Album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’ Is Coming Out In May

The long-awaited music album by Kendrick Lamar will be released on 13 May, the rapper announced in an Instagram post. This will be Lamar’s fifth album.

The album titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers will be released almost nine months after the Pulitzer-Prize winning artist parted ways with his label Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE).

Kendrick Lamar on his upcoming album

A letter to fans

Under his moniker, Oklama, Lamar shared a letter on Instagram which bore the name of a company called pgLang on the letterhead.

“The following statement was released by oklama through his company pgLang at 11 a.m. PT in Los Angeles CA: Album: ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.’ Release date: 5/13/2022. All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only,” read the letter.

“Appreciate Your Patience,” read a note at the bottom.

Not much is known about Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers but Lamar said some philosophical things in a note posted on his website, Oklama.com, in August 2021.

“Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next,” he said.

At the time, Lamar also underlined that the album will be his last with TDE.

“I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling,” he said.

His announcement came in response to a comment in which a Twitter user wrote, “Kendrick Lamar has officially retired”. Lamar quote tweeted it with a link to his official website, which had the letter he shared on Instagram.

What has Lamar been up to?

Lamar’s last album was DAMN, which was released in 2017. The triple platinum album was a huge success and became the first rap album to win a Pulitzer Prize.

Following its release, Lamar contributed to the soundtrack of Black Panther (2018) and collaborated with artists such as Beyoncé, Raphael, Saadiq and Baby Keem.

In 2022, he won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance with Keem for their song “Family Ties.”

(Main and Featured images: Timothy A. Clary/AFP)