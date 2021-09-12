It is here. Lalisa, the much-awaited solo debut album of BLACKPINK’s Lisa dropped on 10 September 2021. K-pop band BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment released the album on its social media handles.

Lalisa has two songs, including the title track whose video was also released alongside the album.

Lisa mesmerises with her outstanding hip-hop dance performance in the song video.

It shows Lisa in incredibly glamorous avatars as scenes shift from a neon-lit alley to city road in the night and from a desert to a house in beach-side summer colours.

Fans, no doubt, are already loving the album. Some called it a “work of art” while others went gaga over the star and her dance moves.

The song is primarily a rap — a genre in which Lisa excels. Its lyrics contain words such as:

Baby get the megaphone

Put it on speaker

I said I can’t hear you

So you need to speak up

Put that shiz on stereo

Everyone else on very low

The words, “Just Say Lalisa love me Lalisa love me, Call me Lalisa love me Lalisa love me”, play over.

Watch the video here:

Fans can listen to the album here on Spotify .

Third BLACKPINK member to release a solo album

Lisa is the third of the four-member all-girl group to have a solo release. Her bandmates Jennie and Rosé had their solo releases launched by YG Entertainment as well.

Named after the rapper’s legal name, Lalisa was first announced on 22 August by YG Entertainment. After creating a buzz with a hazy first poster, the agency revealed the proper poster of the album three days later. It showed Lisa dressed in a bright red paisley-printed babydoll dress and long braided ponytails.

Pre-order sales began on 26 August. In four days till 30 August, Lalisa’s stock pre-orders — albums produced prior to release — touched 700,000, indicating that the pre-order was really high and makers were expecting sales to go through the roof.

How was the build-up to Lalisa?

Thereafter, both the agency and Lisa continued dropping teasers of the album.

On 5 September, Lisa updated her fans with information about two songs — “Lalisa” and “Money” — from the tracklist of her album.

“Lalisa” has been composed by 24, Bekuh Boom and Teddy, with the last two also penning its lyrics. On the other hand, the lyrics of “Money” have been penned by Bekuh Boom and Vince. Besides the two, the song also mentions 24 and R.Tee as its composers.

Instrumental versions of both songs were also mentioned on the cover which featured Lisa looking into the camera through the open visor of a helmet.

On 7 September, the artist and her label released a very short clip from the music video of the song “Lalisa”.

The 14 seconds clip showed multiple visuals from the song video. Quick fade-in fade-out cuts showed glimpses of Lisa walking down an alley in platform boots, strolling down a corridor in a ball gown, mingling with two girls in an elevator, her hand on a bike handle and a blurred shot of her hand gesturing to the camera.

Who is Lisa?

If you already didn’t know about this K-pop sensation, here is a brief introduction.

Lisa was born Pranpriya Manoban in Buriram Province, Thailand, on 27 March 1997. Later, she changed her name legally to Lalisa Manoban.

Lisa is the youngest member of the band BLACKPINK and its main dancer. Though she is a rapper, her dance videos are a rage. Many of the videos have gone viral and attracted the attention of the celebrities outside of Korea as well.

One of her videos went viral as a hilarious Internet meme known as “Did it Work?” in 2020. Celebrities like Dolly Parton, Stephen Colbert, Luke Evens, Lil Nas X, and even Netflix joined in the trend by posting screenshots of Lisa’s legs juxtaposed to their own torsos.

Lisa is undoubtedly BLACKPINK’s most famous member with an astonishing fan-following on social media. With 58.8 million followers, she is also the most followed K-pop star on Instagram.

Lisa and fashion

Along with K-pop, Lisa has wowed her fans with her fashion and style too.

She is the first K-pop star to be a global brand ambassador of Canadian cosmetics company M.A.C. and the ambassador of luxury watchmaker Bulgari.

She began working with Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane in 2019 and in 2020 was named the global ambassador of the brand. She is also the first Asian performer and K-pop star to front the Celine Essentials campaign.

Lisa is also part of Filipino clothing brand Penshoppe’s line-up of star faces which includes Zayn Malik, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

She has her own YouTube channel, Lilifilm Official, and is also the dance mentor on the Chinese survival show Youth With You.

(Main and feature image credit: BLACKPINK/YouTube)