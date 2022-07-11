Stranger Things is evidently offering a new lease of life to ’80s hits.

After the unexpected success of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (Deal With God)”, the Netflix series has revived “Master of Puppets” by legendary metal band Metallica — a tune that was released in 1986, the same year in which the latest season of Stranger Things takes place.

In the days since the release of the second part of the series’ fourth season on July 2, the song has climbed Spotify’s US chart to hit number 10 on Tuesday, while it holds 17th place on the platform’s Global chart.

The renewed interest in Metallica is linked to an emotional scene in the last episode of Stranger Things season 4 where “Master of Puppets”, played (or rather, shredded) by Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), plays an important role in the plot and clearly made an impact on viewers.

We’ll keep things spoiler-free for you, but all we can say is that Eddie’s high-octane guitar solo will forever live rent-free in our minds, and you can watch it in the video below.

Another song, “Separate Ways” by Journey, also used by the Duffer brothers in the series, has also benefited from the popularity of this fourth season in some regions.

Impressive results that nonetheless pale in comparison with those achieved by the track “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, which saw an 8700% increase in streams throughout the world on May 30, after the premiere of season 4. Fans of Stranger Things were also interested in the rest of the singer’s catalog, increasing listens by 1600%.

Aware of the power of music in the series, particularly in season 4, Spotify and Netflix have launched an official Stranger Things playlist with Easter eggs and surprises on the mobile app as well as on computer but only for Android users. You can listen to it here:

In addition to music, Stranger Things has even boosted searches for the city of Hawkinsville, Georgia on Hotels.com, due to a surge of interest in its fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews

(Images: Netflix)