‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’, Kendrick Lamar’s Highly Anticipated Album Is Out

Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is out. The Pulitzer-winning rapper released the double album on 13 May, after a five-year hiatus. His last album was DAMN, which won him a Grammy and a Pulitzer.

On 12 May, Lamar also revealed the album cover on his official Instagram account and the post went viral.

Here’s all we know about Kendrick Lamar’s new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

What the album cover reveals

In his Instagram post, which was captioned “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Shot by @renellaice (sic),” Lamar credited the photographer of the album cover, too. The post garnered a lot of attention and love from fellow musicians of the industry as well as the rapper’s fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar)

The album cover shows Lamar standing with his back to the camera. He is wearing a roped crown of thorns around his head and is holding his daughter in his arms. His partner, Whitney Alford on the other hand, is sitting on a bed, cradling a newborn.

About Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

The 73-minute-long album has 18 songs, for which the rapper has collaborated with many artists. Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Ghostface Killah, actress Taylour Paige (“We Cry Together”) and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons (“Mother I Sober”) are some of them.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is the last album that Lamar will release with the music label Top Dawg Entertainment. This also marks the beginning of his new creative journey. Not long ago, Lamar, along with his partner Dave Free, founded the American multidisciplinary media company PGLang.

Fans of the rapper are ecstatic about his latest release and are hoping he will bag another Grammy for the album.

You can stream the new album on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.

Lamar’s previous albums

The last three albums released by Lamar — To Pimp A Butterfly, Untitled Unmastered and DAMN — have all garnered the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Timothy A. Clary/AFP)