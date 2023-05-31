Fans of OneRepublic will want to keep their eyes peeled for the band’s latest music video, which was filmed right here in Singapore. The highly anticipated single, ‘Runaway’, is focused on capturing the free-spirited essence of travel and discovery.

To showcase that underlying message, American pop band filmed footage for its new video atop Marina Bay Sands’ SkyPark Observation Deck. The video was the result of a collaboration between the integrated resort and Universal Music Group, the record label of OneRepublic.

Filmed from 56-storeys above, the exuberant song that sees the band celebrating the best of Asia and their passion for travel and exploration. Set against the panoramic views of the Singapore skyline and scintillating waterfront, the music video sees OneRepublic, made up of Ryan Tedder, guitarists Drew Brown and Zach Filkins, bassist Brent Kutzle, drummer Eddie Fisher and keyboardist Brian Willett, performing live at sunset, with visually jaw-dropping scenes that captured the architectural marvel of Marina Bay Sands’ three cascading hotel towers.

‘Runaway’ marked the first time a production of this scale has taken place at the Observation Deck, with an elaborate setup that included standing flood lights and a camera dolly rail track, to capture 360-degree panoramic views as roving cameras captured the band performing their new song.

The music video for ‘Runaway’ has already made its global debut. Check it out below.

Scenes Of Asia

Marina Bay Sands was among several film locations throughout Asia featured in the music video, which showcased a visual galore of travel landmarks and poignant cultural practices across Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia. In addition to SkyPark Observation Deck, the music video features the band performing along the promenade in front of the visually stunning light and water show, Spectra, and also provides viewers a peek inside one of the integrated resort’s newly refurbished world-class suites.

OneRepublic took the world by storm with the release of their first studio album Dreaming Out Loud in 2007, with historic hits such as ‘Apologize’ and ‘Stop and Stare’ swiftly charting on international billboards and shooting to international acclaim. Having sold millions of records worldwide since their debut, the band has enjoyed immense success with their platinum-certified albums and slew of unmatched pop anthems.

(Images: Marina Bay Sands)