Snoop Dogg Announces Release Date Of Mount Westmore’s Debut Album

On 30 May, American rapper-songwriter Snoop Dogg took to Instagram to share the release date of supergroup Mount Westmore’s debut album.

The collaboration comprises the famous West Coast rappers — Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort. In his post, Snoop tagged the group’s official Instagram account while the caption read: “June 7th. The wait is over. BadMFs.”

He also shared a one-minute teaser where all four rappers can be seen performing, along with a new track that seems to be a part of the album.

Here’s all we know about Mount Westmore’s debut album release

The teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

In the teaser, the rap legends are seen acing their acts at the Oakland Arena show that was held on 27 May.

You can also hear a new song sampling of Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson’s “Angel Dust” in the background. Apparently, it was also used by rappers, The Game and Nas, in 2017.

About Mount Westmore

The supergroup has released three singles — “Step Child” in January 2021, “Big Subwoofer” in October 2021 and “Bad MFs” in March 2022 — since they first announced their partnership during Triller’s Fight Club in 2021. This is the first time they will be releasing an album.

As per HotNewHipHop, Snoop said, “You bring the legends of the West Coast together, something great will always happen.”

“Cube, 40, Short, and I have been running the game for years. This is the perfect time because each of us brings authentic and new ideas to the table. All four together? That’s magic,” he added.

Making of the album

In an interview with HipHopDX, Too $hort shared that the four rappers were honest about each other’s verses while recording in the studio.

He said, “I’m going to tell you one thing, one beautiful thing about the process is that early on we all acknowledge that in the studio, we are supreme alphas,” adding, “We’ve always been that way, but on this project, we gave each other the authority to criticize, critique, veto, make suggestions, and just everything is like hands-down, I trust what you saying.”

(Featured and Hero Image Credit: Mount Westmore/Instagram)