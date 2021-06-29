Ever since American song writing duo Marian Hill hit the music scene back in 2013, they have carved a reputation for their blues-tinged pop songs laced with soulful vocals. Their debut EP, ‘Play’ was even singled out by The New York Times for showing a flair for “methodical, crisp and spare electro-R&B”.

Composed of production artist Jeremy Lloyd and vocalist Samantha Gongol, Marian Hill has continued to forge a path in music, dropping singles and collaborating with some of the industry’s most talented artistes.

They have also found huge commercial success too with the track ‘Down’, which was used in the 2017 Apple AirPods “Stroll” commercial. The track also used recently in in American insurance giant, Allstate’s newest commercial. One listen to ‘Down’ and you can immediately understand the appeal of the duo’s unique sound.

Fusing elements of jazz, pop, and electronic, Marian Hill’s sound is both distinctive and infectious. But it is a sound that has also continuously evolved over the years. The talented duo are no strangers to taking chances and flexing their creative muscles too, evident by their latest single, “oOo that’s my type” featuring the fiery Yung Baby Tate.

No doubt the Marian Hill x Yung Baby Tate collaboration proves to the start of something new and exciting for the duo. You could even say that it marks a new chapter of sorts for the duo, one where they are consistently pushing the limits of their alt-electronic box by infusing elements of hip-hop, R&B and pop.

This new direction lies at the forefront of Marian Hill’s continuous musical journey, as Samantha Gongol and Jeremy Lloyd explains more.

Eight years has passed since your debut EP. How has your path in music been since ‘Play’ to ‘oOo that’s my type’

Samantha: Oh gosh. It’s so wild to think back to the beginning of our journey. So much has happened since then. I actually like to think that we got back a little bit of the magic that we had when we created ‘Play’. That’s not to say that our other albums were less than magical! But there is something special about creating songs before anyone has any expectations of them. Covid was absolute trash, but we actually had the time to write (albeit distanced) in a way that we hadn’t been afforded in a very long time.

Jeremy: I love Sam’s answer here. We definitely spent more time on this new record than we’ve spent on anything since ‘Play’ and ‘Act One’. I also think for the first five or so years of our career we had so much to prove. In writing this album we just focused on making music that felt really good us, and still felt good months after we wrote it. I think we cover more mature, nuanced, and personal subject matters. I also love how we’ve expanded the scope of our sound to include more live drum and bass sounds while keeping the core feeling of that Marian Hill simplicity intact.

The new single marks a new point for Marian Hill. What motivated this next step of evolution for your sound and music?

Samantha: I personally feel we’re at our best musically when we don’t take ourselves too seriously. This song is sexy, fun, and made with relative ease. Our journey started out this way, and I think it’s important to remind ourselves of that, especially after the year we’ve all had.

Jeremy: Sam nailed it. ‘Whisky’ and ‘One Time’ flowed right out of us in what felt like minutes, and ‘oOo’ was the same. I’d also say ‘oOo’ is a great bridge from our old music to what’s next for us…YBT (Young Baby Tate) brings it into the modern day but otherwise its very classic Marian Hill.

How did the collaboration with Yung Baby Tate come about?

Samantha: We’d been fans for a while, and we reached out to see if she was interested – the rest is her story!

Jeremy: I was so hype when I heard she loved the song and wanted to be a part of it. I’ve been following YBT for a while and love how creative and multi-talented she is. The energy she brings to the track is absolutely perfect.

Were you happy with the outcome, especially considering the unique mix of styles and sounds?

Samantha: Honestly, we couldn’t have asked for a better collab. She was perfect for this record. YBT brought an amazing energy to the record and to the music video that truly just made it levitate.

Jeremy: I was expecting a fire rap verse but man, the way she SINGS on this!! Could not have asked for more.

Who else would you like to collaborate with?

Samantha: So many people but I’m having a big Kacey Musgraves moment

Jeremy: JID or Smino because I just love their flows and think they would sound incredible over our production…

What else can fans expect from you as you work towards releasing your third studio album?

Samantha: we’re going on a small tour in September! So if you haven’t gotten tickets yet you should do it soon! That and we’re just so excited to bring you new music. It’s been a long wait…

Jeremy: It’s our best album ever in my opinion, and we can’t wait for you to hear it. Also I’ve got a solo album coming out after that which features Samantha as well.

Check out Marian Hill’s “oOo that’s my type” featuring Yung Baby Tate here.

(Images: Marian Hill)