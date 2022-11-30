Spotify Wrapped 2022 was released on 30 November to the joy of music lovers.

This is the first time that the world’s largest music streaming service dropped its special music review in November. All previous Spotify Wrapped campaigns, since its first release in 2016, came in the first week of December.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is an annual year-in-review on the music tastes of the platform’s users. The insightful overview gives a snapshot of the kind of music streamed, favourite artists, top songs and minutes replayed.

Additionally, Spotify itself gives an overview of global as well as region-specific information in verticals such as top tracks, top podcasts and top artists, among others in Spotify Wrapped.

The streamer makes the information more interesting by breaking it down in creative ways. Personalised Wrapped information can be shared by users on their social media to let their friends and family know what music they listened to during the year.

Bad Bunny on a roll, Taylor Swift most-streamed female artist

The global Spotify Wrapped 2022 list was topped by Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny for the third year in a row in the most-streamed artist category. His tracks were streamed 18.5 billion times on Spotify in 2022. His album, Un Verano Sin Ti, was the most-streamed album worldwide.

Bad Bunny was followed by Taylor Swift as the second-most-streamed artist overall. Her album Midnights, which was released on 21 October, was the fourth-most-streamed among all albums on Spotify globally.

Drake, The Weeknd and K-pop supergroup BTS complete the top five in the most-streamed artist category.

Swift is also Spotify’s most-viral artist of 2022. As per reports, Spotify measures viral performance based on the number of times a song is shared from the streamer on social platforms. This means that Swift’s songs had a very high sharing rate.

The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, BTS and Lana Del Rey complete the category in this order.

Harry Styles, too, had a great 2022. The English singer-songwriter tops the list of Spotify’s most-streamed song of the year with “As It Was.” The song was streamed 1.6 billion times globally at the time of the release of Spotify Wrapped 2022.

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals and “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” by The Kid LAROI captured the second and third spots.

Bad Bunny’s songs, “Me Porto Bonito” and “Tití Me Preguntó,” were in the fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Listening Personality feature in Spotify Wrapped 2022

Spotify Wrapped 2022 introduces a new Listening Personality feature.

Essentially, the feature analyses the music tastes of the users and classifies them in any of the following four personality metrics — Familiarity vs Exploration, Loyalty vs Variety, Timeliness vs Newness and Commonality vs Uniqueness.

Each personality has its own traits. For instance, those who listen to their favourite artists over and over are more inclined towards Familiarity as against those who explore new artists more.

There are also 16 different personality cards, named according to how the user’s listening personality shapes as per their musical tastes.

For example, ‘The Early Adapter’ is one who has the “pulse on new music” while ‘The Maverick’ is the one who listens to songs not everyone is listening to.

How to find Spotify Wrapped 2022 on the app?

Spotify Wrapped is accessible to eligible users on the mobile app on both Android and iOS platforms.

For those who are unable to locate it, typing the word “Wrapped” in the search box on the app returns Spotify Wrapped as a genre. Tapping on it redirects to the Spotify Wrapped 2022 section, where information, such as the most-streamed songs by the user, can be found.

Here is the Spotify Wrapped 2022 global list

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Stay (with Justin Bieber)” by the Kid Laroi “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny “Harry’s House,” Harry Styles “Sour,” Olivia Rodrigo “=” (Equals), Ed Sheeran “Planet Her,” Doja Cat

Most-Viral Artists Globally

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny BTS Lana Del Rey

Most-Shared Lyrics Globally

“Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “Heather” by Conan Gray “I Love You So” by The Walters “Summertime Sadness” by Lana Del Rey “Somewhere Only We Know” by Keane

Find your Spotify Wrapped 2022 list here on the web.

(Main image: Taylor Swift/@taylorswift13/Twitter; Featured image: @badbunnypr/Instagram)

