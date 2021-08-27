Today marks a special occasion for Sunshine Boysclub. The indie-pop artist is celebrating the release of his newest single, ‘Like A God’. His third release, the track is another off his forthcoming debut album which is due out this fall.

On his third single, Sunshine Boysclub draws from the kaleidoscopic accents of indie-pop and the intricacy found in sonic experimentation. Lyrically, he utilizes his songcraft by revealing vulnerability during a time of self-doubt.

Like A God

His latest track features hypnotic melodies alongside bracing vocals that unfolds with more nuance and depth with each new listen. The song is paired with a jaunty music video showing Sunshine Boysclub as a one-man marching band on wheels.

If anything the music video represents the artist marching along to the beat of his own drum. This isn’t Sam Martin’s (his real name) first rodeo by any stretch of the imagination. The artist/producer has been in the pilot seat once before as the lead singer and songwriter of the successful indie-pop outfit Youngblood Hawke.

Yet this time his journey is unaccompanied, as he steers the ship to his first ever solo outing under the moniker Sunshine Boysclub. On his solo exploration, the artist is seen developing a bolder and sleeker sound. The music he says is supported by the notion of finding a way to embrace the peace within.

To realise this vision, Martin converted a decrepit shack on a wooded hill in the middle of suburban Los Angeles. Christening it “The Hut”, it served as homemade studio in which he could escape from the chaos. Surrounded by speakers balancing on books and an old keyboard, Sam taught himself production, writing hundreds of songs and tapping into what would become the project known as Sunshine Boysclub.

In this interview, the artist discusses his latest track, creative processes, and experiencing music as a solo act.

For your solo outing, you adopted the moniker Sunshine Boysclub. Does the name represent anything for you personally?

Honestly, the name came from misheard Rolling Stones lyrics. The correct lyrics were “the sunshine bores the daylights out of me” but I heard “the sunshine boys are here with me.” I thought that line was ironic, since The Rolling Stones basically ran around with a bunch of heroin addicted-vampires, and that always stuck with me. I feel like “Sunshine Boysclub” rolls off the tongue nicely and helps balance out some of the darker subjects I write about in my songs.

Why was it important for you to showcase your music under this moniker instead of your real name?

No offense to my parents, but Samuel Martin doesn’t have the same spark as Sunshine Boysclub! I feel like Samuel Martin would be a good project name if I were a solo piano player that performed on boats.

As this marks your own solo project, how would you say your music has progressed thus far?

This music reflects my personality and taste more than any music I’ve made in the past. This is the first project I produced, and I had the freedom to write exactly what I was feeling, without the compromise that collaboration can often bring. This is definitely just the beginning.

What would you say was the best and also the most challenging part about going on this solo trip?

As much freedom as writing alone can bring, there are many times when I get stuck. I would say that’s the most challenging part, not having a person sitting next to you offering a fresh perspective or new idea. But at the same time, I enjoy that challenge and it forces me to become a better songwriter. The best part of being solo is just having the space to truly express myself in an extremely vulnerable and honest way. Sometimes that can be difficult with other people in the room.

Tell us about “The Hut” what inspired you to create it and how important was it as a creative outlet for you to create your music?

“The Hut” is definitely a main character in this project. It was basically an abandoned shack on the hill behind our house that I cleaned out, painted, and turned into a studio. Even “studio” might be a stretch – it’s the size of a bathroom. But “The Hut” became a very inspiring place for me. It’s set back in the woods high up on a hill, so only the coyotes can hear me. It gave me the freedom to be loud, scream, sing bad songs, cry (there was no crying) and try out new ideas. It has a magical, transportive quality that I feel the minute I step inside it.

Your new single ‘Like A God’, what served as the inspiration for this track?

I spent a few years struggling with depression. I wasn’t being creative, I lost confidence in myself, and I wasn’t putting in the time to improve as a songwriter. I was truly lost and was very close to walking away from music. This was the first song I wrote for the album, and it really was a song written to myself. I was trying to inspire myself, force myself to take initiative and stop putting things off. I had all these things I wanted, but I just wasn’t going after them. This song was basically a “get off your ass” song to myself. Just start! Get going! That’s often the hardest part.

What can listeners expect from your debut album coming out this fall?

HITS! No, I think people can expect an entertaining, honest, and vulnerable album. Each song lives in its own world and represents a little slice of my life. I couldn’t be prouder to put this album out into the world.

Check out Sunshine Boysclub’s ‘Like A God’ here.

(Images: Courtesy of the artist)