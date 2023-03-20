Home > Culture > Music > Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: A Round-Up Of The Best Twitter Memes And Reactions
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: A Round-Up Of The Best Twitter Memes And Reactions
Culture

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: A Round-Up Of The Best Twitter Memes And Reactions

By Vichayuth Chantan, Mar 20 2023 8:49 pm

Taylor Swift officially went on tour for the first time in five years and saying that the fans were impressed would be an understatement. Let’s look at the Twitter reactions to her ‘Eras Tour.’

She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment. Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is having fans all over the world feeling overwhelmed. Those who weren’t able to attend in person — the ticket pricing alone garnered plenty of memes — are star-struck by moments posted on social media.

The Eras Tour is a collection of Taylor Swift’s journey “one era at a time,” as the artist explains herself. The setlist is comprised of all her 10 albums since 2006, including both fan favourites and songs that are deeply meaningful to her. When Miss Americana came on, no one on Twitter was able to contain their excitement, to say the least.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Taylor Swift/Facebook]

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: Twitter reactions and memes

As soon as it began

We’re not worthy of her

And those Louboutins, we see you girl

Only one song from Speak Now is a travesty

There’s my next wallpaper

Taylor Swift on stage with Paramore as the opening act? We all won girlies

She’s mother for all of this

They really went all out

There’s simply no choice but to stan this woman

A reminder that she can now legally rerecord Speak Now sooo 👀

Sounds about right?

For those of us outside the U.S.

And lastly, we’re all waiting.

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

memes music reactions Taylor Swift twitter
written by.

Vichayuth Chantan
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: A Round-Up Of The Best Twitter Memes And Reactions

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.