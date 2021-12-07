The World’s Most Listened-To Podcasts Of 2021. Is Yours On The List?

The year end period is all about best-off lists. And Spotify is no different as they have just revealed their most popular podcasts of 2021.

Podcast fever is taking over the whole world, it seems. As the end of 2021 approaches, leading music streaming platform has unveiled this year’s top five most-listened-to podcasts worldwide on the platform. How many have you tuned in to?

It was already one of the most-downloaded and most popular podcasts in the US in 2020 before joining Spotify. Now, “The Joe Rogan Experience” takes the top spot as the most listened-to podcast of 2021 on the streaming platform.

Despite its lengthy episodes, lasting between two and three hours, “The Joe Rogan Experience” has found its audience thanks to the 54-year-old comedian’s interviews.

Feminism also features in the top five with Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy.” The podcast tackles raw, sometimes provocative, and often relevant topics, spanning subjects like sexuality, freedom, and empowerment, while also tackling stereotypes and prejudices.

The hit podcast has featured celebrity guests, including “Shameless” star Emma Kenney, as well as comedian Pete Davidson and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Users also tuned in to crime investigations, with the “Crime Junkie” podcast coming in third place. In fifth place comes the New York Times’ news podcast, “The Daily.” Spotify did not specify the total number of listens for each podcast.

Global top five most-listened-to podcasts of 2021

The Joe Rogan Experience (Spotify exclusive) Call Her Daddy (Spotify exclusive) Crime Junkie TED Talks Daily The Daily

Main Image: Martin Bereau/AFP

This article was published via AFP.